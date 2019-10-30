A new ministry at First Christian Church is centering around men and hoping to bridge the generational and denominational gap.
FCC Men’s Ministry was relaunched this summer and is overseen by Brett Martin with the help of six team members, Jeff Tilley, Adam Tilley, Skip Bay, Billy Taylor, Eric Bradley and Travis DeMoss.
“What we do as a team, we meet monthly to discuss business as far as events and things that we do,” Martin explained. “But, the men’s ministry as a whole we meet on the fourth Friday of every month.
“We have our men’s breakfast and we’ve kind of dubbed it with a different name, to have fun with it,” he continued. “It’s ‘Fourth Friday’s First Meal.’”
Each fourth Friday men of all denominations and ages are invited to have a hot breakfast at 7 a.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. The meal is usually cooked by Bay and consists of bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and hash browns.
“We usually have somebody speak for a five to 10-minute devotional, just some words of encouragement,” Martin noted. “By 7:40 all the official parts are pretty much done and the guys are welcome to hang out. But, about 8 o’clock we all go about our day.”
Martin said his team was the “backbone” for having breakfast on Friday instead of Saturday.
“We kind of came to a consensus that it’s easy for the retired guys to come either day, but Saturdays can be filled with (responsibilities) for men with kids,” he said. “But to come before work for 30 or 45 minutes that seems to fit a lot more (schedules). We’ve had very good success so far.”
“We invite any men, it’s not just our church,” Jeff Tilley added. “Men from several different churches or guys who don’t go to church.”
Tilley and Martin said those who wish to attend may invite a buddy to come with them also. Tilley said he and Martin have had three and four generations of their family at the breakfasts.
“You can invite members of your family if you want,” Martin said. “We’ve seen a lot of father and son combinations showing up. That’s encouraging for both of them, I think. It’s nice to have family around you as well.”
On average, around 25 men attend breakfasts and other activities.
“It’s a good healthy amount and I’m looking to see that number steadily grow,” Martin said. “I think our fellowship hall could handle three or four times that easily. There’s definitely room.”
The men said they believe there are many benefits spiritually and emotionally with the new ministry.
“We have a study coming up on Nov. 4 and it’s called the ‘33 Series,’” Martin noted. “It is focusing on what it means to be a man in today’s world and what God’s plan for us is.”
Tilley said after the hour-long session the men will watch Monday Night Football together.
“That is a way for us to try and blend,” Martin added.
Martin said he found himself in a place where he knew men, in general, needed to “step up and do their part.”
“We have a great group of guys here,” he noted. “Along the way I’ve seen where our women are very inspiring. Our women’s ministry here is extremely healthy and they do a lot. I thought, ‘well what if the men could do even half of what the women do?’”
He added that offering a men’s ministry is not only great for the church but for families.
“Little things I’ve thought along the way is to know who my Christian brother is outside of church,” he said. “This creates an environment for us to see each other outside of our Sunday best, so to speak.”
Tilley added they are trying to be “intentional about blending generations.”
“So, ideally everyone would have a younger and older group that they get to know better,” he explained. “And, also blend fun, casual activities, and spiritual activities with some depth. Not be totally focused on one or the other, but have a blend.”
Martin said in the secular world, it seems people fall into one of two categories those who attend church and those who don’t.
“I really think we’re called to have that blended, in my opinion,” he added. “I think we’re trying to create environments where that is blended. Not being ashamed of being a Christian and being a man.”
Since beginning the ministry the men have fellowshipped together in several activities. They have helped with a bathroom and shower project at Citizens Against Spouse Abuse and served meals at the Community Café. They have also gotten together in an axe throwing competition and a shuffleboard tournament.
FCC Men’s Ministry meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month. They will begin a six-week class, the “33 Series,” at 6 p.m. Monday. For more information, find FCC Men’s Ministry on Facebook or call First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave., at 660-826-5300.
