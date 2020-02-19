Military veterans are known for looking out for each other, and seeing the need of an 87-year-old Korean War veteran and responding is what three Marines veterans did Saturday.
Tri Nguyen and Dwane Davis, both ambassadors with Friends in Service of Heroes or FISH, and Pete Petersen, with the Kansas City Chapter of Shepherds motorcycle club, came together with Branna Sparks, president of Jeeps Against Veteran Suicide of Sedalia, to provide a steel ramp and a mobility chair for Kenneth Goalder.
Sparks said she is affiliated with FISH and when a veteran in the local area has a need, she contacts its members.
“I work closely with them,” she added.
Nguyen said FISH and Shepherds, a club that includes veterans, police and firefighters, work together to meet the needs of veterans across a wide area.
“FISH is an organization with volunteers that help veterans,” Nguyen noted. “Our mission might be different in the fact that we all know how the Veteran’s Administration process is today.
“So, we try and expedite a few things,” he continued. “And, the word FISH is very appropriate — we fish for those who are in need instead of them coming to us. Branna found one here that needs assistance.”
Goalder came to Spark’s attention through his son, Richard Goalder.
“(Kenneth’s) son used to work for Don’s Towing,” she said. “And when we did the Clinton (police officer memorial) rides, Don’s Towing supplied the tow trucks for the tail of our rides. (Richard) is a good friend of mine, he contacted me on Facebook.”
Davis, of Blue Springs, added coming to Sedalia Saturday was the furthest east for FISH to reach out to a vet. He said he became involved with FISH because his wife works at a Kansas City bank and is the organizer of Armed Forces Day there.
“So we donated the money to FISH,” he noted. “That’s how I got involved.”
Nguyen said veterans with FISH meet once a month in a public meeting. For them, meeting together is a “comfort zone.” That feeling of comfort and assurance is what they try to give back to fellow veterans in need.
Although Golader’s family was aware of the volunteers bringing the ramp and chair, it was a surprise for him. As the men and Sparks came into the home they were greeted by many family members. Goalder smiled and cracked jokes with the group and had photos made with them.
“There’s times you can hear him and times you can’t,” daughter-in-law Diane Goalder said of his soft voice. “But most of the time you can understand what he’s saying. He loves to joke and his niece Amber is his favorite.”
Goalder’s wife, Sarah, said her husband, an Army veteran, has PTSD, dementia and diabetes. She added they are thankful for the new equipment and said the new ramp and mobility chair will give her husband more freedom.
“This means a lot,” she noted. “We hope to be able to get him around better and get him in and out of the house easier.”
For more information about Friends in Service of Heroes, visit friendsinserviceofheroes.org or find it on Facebook. For more information about Shepherds, visit www.shepherdsmc.com. For more information about Jeeps Against Veteran Suicide, find it on Facebook.
