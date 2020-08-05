An independent counsel has been appointed to review the deputy-involved shooting death of Hannah Fizer.
Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer announced Tuesday evening he requested an independent counsel for the case and that it has been passed to a General Counsel for the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services.
A Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed 25-year-old Fizer, of Sedalia, after she allegedly claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot the deputy during a traffic stop June 13 in Sedalia. The case was handed over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which completed its investigation and delivered the reports to Sawyer Friday afternoon.
In a press release, Sawyer stated he had evaluated the reports and his obligations to the community ultimately led him to request the state court to appoint an independent counsel to the case.
Tuesday afternoon Stephen Sokoloff, General Counsel for the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services, was appointed to the case, according to the release. Sawyer said Sokoloff will now act as the prosecuting attorney to the conclusion of the incident.
“I made a formal request of the court to make the appointment and then the court officially appoints a person to serve in that capacity,” Sawyer told the Democrat. “In this, the Office of Prosecution Services has somebody that was available and capable of serving.
“This person (Sokoloff) will review the investigation. He’ll determine if any charges are applicable and need to be filed. If anything is filed they will prosecute it as though they're the prosecutor…It’s a special prosecutor that’s appointed to handle the matter on behalf of Pettis County.”
In the release, Sawyer stated he believes the families of those involved and the county “deserve the confidence to know that this matter was handled independently and competently by an individual with no ties to the jurisdiction that I serve.” He also stated he made the decision to protect the ethics and integrity of the investigation.
“I think it serves the best interest of the community,” Sawyer told the Democrat. “I think it gives everybody the opportunity to have the most confidence that it was an unbiased and impartial review. I feel like I could have given that to the citizens but I believe that the people of the community will have a much greater confidence knowing that an independent source reviewed it.”
Sawyer said he drove the case to the Office of Prosecution Services on Tuesday afternoon where he turned the files over to Sokoloff. Sawyer explained Sokoloff will now review the case and if Sokoloff needs anything further, Sokoloff will reach out to the agencies and request it.
Sawyer cautioned he did not know what a timeline would be for Sokoloff’s review of the case.
“I know that the public and the people that are directly affected want as quick an answer as possible but it takes a lot of time to sift through these things and to put all of the pieces together,” he told the Democrat. “It doesn’t just come in narrative form where you read it and you’re done.
“There is a series of exhibits and things that have to be put together and once you piece them together that all goes into your ultimate determination,” he continued. “There’s no way of providing any certainty to a timeline but I absolutely know that Mr. Sokoloff will work it as promptly as he possibly can.”
A special prosecutor also has different responsibilities than Sawyer’s position, according to Sawyer.
“That’s also one of the benefits of finding a special prosecutor that serves in the capacity as he (Sokoloff) does,” he explained. “You’re not talking about somebody that has the day to day dockets and court appearances like I would otherwise have. He serves in a much different role.”
