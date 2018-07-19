A former Sedalian is retiring after nearly 30 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to an MSHP news release, Capt. Vernon C. Dougan, director of the Communications Division at General Headquarters in Jefferson City, will retire Aug. 1 after more than 28 years of service.
Dougan joined the Patrol on Jan. 1, 1990, as a member of the 62nd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 14, Pettis County. He was promoted to corporal March 1, 1995, and was designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 4, Clay County.
He was promoted to sergeant March 1, 2000, and designated zone supervisor of Zone 7, Jackson County. Dougan was promoted to lieutenant May 1, 2003, and transferred to Troop F Headquarters, Jefferson City.
He transferred to Information and Communications Technology Division, General Headquarters, Sept. 7, 2011. He was promoted to captain May 1, 2013, and designated director of that division. On Oct. 1, 2016, he was designated director of the Communications Division.
Dougan graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia in 1979. He joined the U.S. Army in 1979. After basic training and AIT, he was assigned to the White House Communications Agency. He received an honorable discharge in 1986.
In June 1990, he earned an Associate of Science in criminal justice from Mineral Area College in Flat River. He graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in November 2011.
