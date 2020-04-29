Gifts are expressed in many ways and Rhonda Gaylord has given the gift of time and goodwill to an older generation in the Sedalia area for more than four decades.
Gaylord, the administrator and executive director at Cedarhurst of Sedalia, has worked at the center, formerly known as Winchester Meadows, for 10 years. Her career in geriatric care spans 40 years and takes in 21 years spent at the Margene Guest Home Inc., owned by her parents.
Gaylord, who plans to retire May 15, said after coming back from Colorado in 1980, she began working at the Margene Guest Home. She also worked for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Family Support for several years.
She added she went into geriatric care because her parents were in the care business.
“It was just a very small family run business,” she explained. “And it really was very rewarding and it challenged me.
“My kids, they grew up around older folks too,” she continued. “They also have a love for that, they appreciate the stories and the things they have to offer and have to share. They have a lot of respect for that age group.”
Gaylord and her husband, Ed, have four children and the family has a farm located between Knob Noster and Whiteman Air Force Base.
She said by phone Tuesday morning when she retires, she will miss the residents and her staff the most.
“I will definitely miss the residents, they’ve become part of your family,” she noted. “I spend more time here with them than sometimes you do your own family. So, they become an extended family.
“As soon as things lift (due to COVID-19) and we can move around a little bit better, I plan to come back and visit,” she continued. “I’d like to see this COVID thing go away, I know this has been really hard for them.”
She added overseeing the center has been a challenge during the pandemic because many of the residents don’t understand what’s happening.
“I will say that Cedarhurst really did get ahead of the curve,” she said. “Because they started reacting and being very proactive about keeping the residents safe.”
Gaylord said Cedarhurst closed earlier than most other care centers. She said she believes that helped prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 among the residents and staff.
Keeping staff and residents safe is paramount. Each day she oversees 70 to 75 employees and more than 100 residents.
“We have 129 apartments,” she noted. “Typically, we have between 125 to 130 people. You get to know all of their family, even their grandkids. So, it’s very involved.”
She added she enjoys having fun with residents and listening to their stories.
“You can learn so much about history and just their lives,” Gaylord said. “They’re very wise. My grandmother lived with us at Margenes’s and I ate lunch with her every day.
“She would slide over her dessert to me,” she continued with a laugh. “She said, ‘honey you need it worse than I do, but it’s all going to go to your waist.’ I was like ‘grandma, thanks but no thanks.’”
Her message to those interested in going into geriatric care is to realize the field is changing rapidly.
“Cedarhurst brought in a lot of new programs and ways of doing things,” she noted. “I think if anybody wants to join … it would be a good thing. Self-care is always going to be needed.
“I don’t see it ever going away,” she continued. “So, it’s probably a really good field to get into. It’s a good step for anyone who enjoys being around an older population.”
After she retires, Gaylord said she plans to work on several projects at the family farm and do some traveling.
“My husband is semi-retired and he’s still working out in places close to home around the Green Ridge area,” she said. “I don’t know if we have a lot of aspirations to travel abroad, but there are a lot of places in the United States that we haven’t been. So, that’s one of our goals as soon as we can start moving around the country.”
She added the years working with an older population “has been a good ride.”
“I’ve enjoyed it, and of course there’s been tears,” Gaylord noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.