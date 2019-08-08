Described as a self-starter and a giving person, a local nurse is the recipient of a district award from the Missouri Health Care Association.
Kendra Jett, LPN, the residential care coordinator at Four Seasons Living Center, was nominated for the award by Juliet Barnum with the center’s social services department. Word came to Barnum in July that Jett would receive the District 1 Title Employee of the Year Award and be eligible for the state award in August.
“She actually gives a lot of herself to our residents,” Barnum said. “And, that is a huge characteristic for any of our nurses.”
Barnum added Jett gives much of her time to the center as well.
“She has really taken over wherever she’s needed to make sure our residents all have what they need,” she said. “I just feel like her character and her willingness to be a team member is just an asset.”
Sue Labuary, RN, director of nursing, said Jett is “extremely competent.”
“She’s a self-starter,” Labuary said. “She’s a nurse you never have to look back at. You pretty much know if Kendra’s given a task, she’s going to do it.
“She’s in charge of a 60-bed unit and they are high medical residents,” she continued. “So, she’s actually in charge of all their medical care, making sure their orders are complete, following up with all care issues.”
Labuary added Jett is also responsible for supervising her staff members as well.
“It’s a very prestigious award,” Labuary said. “And, you know it’s good to see that nurses in long-term care are being recognized. And, there’s not one person in this building who would not support that nomination for Kendra.”
Jett, who has two children, Jazlyn, 11, and Madilyn, 6, said she was surprised to receive the award.
“I was excited,” she said. “I was proud that I was appreciated.”
Jett began working at Four Seasons when she was 15 years old and has been there for 16 years.
“I became a CNA, and then a nurse and now I’m a resident care coordinator,” Jett said. “My whole nursing career has been in this same facility.”
She said “giving back to people” is what has kept her moving forward in the nursing profession.
“And, knowing that you’re making a difference in their lives,” she added. “Some people here don’t have any outside family that comes to see them. So, you become their caretaker, their family, their whole support system.”
Jett said her future plans involve going back to school to receive her RN.
“That brings more possibilities,” she noted. “I enjoy being here, but there’s a whole world out there. I think that’s the biggest draw to nursing and the medical field is it’s constantly changing.”
Jett has also been nominated for state employee of the year. Along with other staff members, Jett will attend the Missouri Health Care Association Recognition Awards Banquet Aug. 26 in Branson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.