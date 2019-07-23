For 48 years, Fr. Mark Miller, C.PP.S., has been a source of strength and comfort to those of the Catholic faith. In times of sorrow and happiness, Miller has been there for his parishioners and others in the communities he has served.
More than 500 individuals from the parishes of Sacred Heart, St. Patrick and the mission of St. John the Evangelist and residents throughout Pettis County and beyond were present Sunday afternoon in the Sacred Heart School gymnasium for Miller’s retirement reception.
“There is always the temptation to think that nothing significant is happening from year to year but when one looks back over these past 48 years, one sees tremendous change and improvements which took place,” Miller told the Democrat prior to the gathering. “Having started my ordained ministry here in Sedalia and ending my full-time ministry here, there have been improvements in a variety of ways. At the time, the changes didn’t seem all that important and yet, one knows that for each step in the change, it produced the opportunity for the next change to take place.”
Many of those gathered agreed one of Miller’s greatest contributions to Pettis County’s Catholic community is his ability to see the church continue and grow in times of change.
“There were a lot of challenges when you first came here,” St. John the Evangelist Mission Council President Doug Benitz said during the service. “You helped us through it — sometimes you were a little hard-headed about it — but you always helped us through it.”
Benitz, like many present Sunday, has known Miller for most of his life.
Sacred Heart Parish President David Dick first met Miller when Dick was a fourth-grade student at Sacred Heart School. Miller served as associate pastor and teacher at Sacred Heart when he arrived in Sedalia in 1971. Miller said his primary responsibility was to teach religion classes in the high school and to assist in the parish’s sacramental schedule, including directing the choir.
As a young boy, Dick remembers it being a time of change in society and the Catholic Church.
“We would see him all the time and I would venture to guess he knew all of us by name,” Dick reflected. ”That daily presence was important for a variety of reasons. We probably didn’t think about it as kids but his interaction over time was such a source of stability…”
Miller stayed in Sedalia until 1977 when he was asked to be the college formation director for the seminarians at Rockhurst College. He served in that capacity until 1983 when he was asked to serve as his community’s vocation director.
He was then appointed as Pastor of St. James Parish in midtown Kansas City from 1988-95. Miller served in a number of capacities throughout his tenure in the church.
In 2003, he took a six-month sabbatical before becoming co-Pastor of two parishes and a mission in Odessa, Texas. In 2011, Miller was asked to come back and become Pastor of the Catholic Churches of Pettis County.
His return was welcomed, according to Dick.
“We were all excited and relieved to have someone you know and respected return,” Dick said. “Fr. Mark was always easy to work with. He sought your opinion and was always engaged in the life of the parish.
“He was committed to make sure our school was a success both in terms of the education the students were given and to ensure people of that age were guided spiritually,” Dick continued. “He made sure the school was financially stable and that the parish is deeply engaged in the success of the school.”
Sacred Heart School and its students continue to be one of Miller’s proudest accomplishments.
“Sacred Heart School has always been an important ministry for the Church in Sedalia,” Miller said. “It is one of the few K-12 schools in the country. The parishioners have been a strong supporter of Catholic education over the years.
“In the beginning, most of the teachers were the Sisters from the Precious Blood Community out of Dayton, Ohio,” Miller explained. “As things began to change in the 1960s and fewer people were going to the convent and seminaries, more and more took over the ministry of teaching in the school. By the early 1980s, all the teachers were lay teachers at Sacred Heart as is the case today. However, over the years, the quality of education has maintained its high standard of excellence.”
The commitment to excellence extended beyond the four walls of the school as Miller encouraged the youth to become dedicated to serving others.
“With other area ministers in the 1970s, Father sponsored youth groups that went out of state to repair churches,” Mary Bahner of St. John’s explained. “Both my sisters, Theresa and Cecelia, went on those youth groups.”
Bahner and her husband, Mike Bahner, noted Miller always took the time to remember others and their stories as well as to share memories of his youth in Ohio.
“Fr. Mark liked to joke, and he always enjoyed visiting the folks at St. John's Catholic Church during their family nights,” Mike Bahner said. “He liked to hear some of the stories that have been passed down by the old-timers.”
Miller understood well the life of his rural parishioners having been born in a small rural parish in eastern Indiana. He said he felt a call to priesthood beginning in third grade.
Miller went to a boarding high school seminary about 200 miles from home. From there he went to St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Indiana. He received his bachelor’s and masters from the University of Dayton, Ohio.
“I always enjoyed Fr. Mark’s sermons as he always had the ability of entwining the Gospel into a message you could use in everyday life,” St. Patrick Parish Council President Chuck Mattingly said. “He helped St. Patrick parishioners recognize the need to reach out and meet the needs of multicultural and multilingual community. Our parish is grateful for his service as a parish administrator and for the calming influence and guidance he brought to us during the transition to our new parish of St. Vincent de Paul.
“On a personal level his sense of humor, smile and laugh invites friendliness and caring,” Mattingly continued. “I had the privilege of working with him in many capacities from the Parish Council to lay ministries. He always encouraged me to do more for others and I feel I am a better person for knowing him. He truly is a servant of Jesus Christ.”
Miller will continue his prayers for the people of his parishes in his retirement. At the end of July, he will move to one of the church's community houses in Liberty. He said he will be traveling and visiting former places of ministry and friends whom he hasn’t seen in years. After Christmas, he hopes to have “a more clear idea of what I might be doing in the next chapter of my life.”
“Nothing ever stays the same, but God continues to call us into newness and light,” Miller said at the conclusion of his remarks Sunday. “No matter what happens, as long as we carry thankfulness and gratefulness in our hearts we will continue to carry on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.