STOVER — Fred, a 1957 Volkswagen bus, sat in a field for more than 40 years, waiting for the perfect time to go home. That day came in June when a series of coincidences led one Stover man to find and eventually purchase the vintage vehicle.
About a year ago, Josh Hunter, who owns Hunter’s Automotive in Stover with his wife Danielle, was on a routine call to impound a vehicle near Fortuna. During the night, on his way back home, he took a different route and saw Fred sitting underneath a post light.
When he first saw the panel bus, Josh said there was an instant connection. He took his wife back the next day, and they both knew they had to bring the bus home.
Josh said from the shop Friday that he found the bus sitting on property owned by the John Woolery family. Kelly Woolery, who was selling the property, helped them with the history of the vehicle. The Hunters were finally able to purchase Fred from her for $1,500 in June.
As the couple researched to find the VW’s previous owners, they uncovered some uncanny coincidences about the bus. It was purchased in Sedalia, was used as a milk truck and then as a TV repair truck for the Cooper family.
Josh also found out his mother, Kathy (Brunjes) Hunter,had been friends with Chris Cooper’s sister. When Josh ran the serial number on the bus, he found it was created on Jan. 5 or 6, 1957 — his father Robert Hunter’s birthday is Jan. 5. But, the most startling find was Fred’s former owners, Roger and Bonnie Cooper, had lived in the same house as Josh and Danielle when they owned Fred.
Josh and Danielle agreed: it was like Fred was asking to come home.
“We named him Fred because his floorboards are pretty much rusted,” Josh said. “So, Fred Flintstone just kind of matched (his personality).”
Josh, who also owns a 1996 VW bus named Oscar the Grouch, said he’s a “Volkswagen nut” and added finding Fred was unexpected.
“It was very dark,” he said of the night he found Fred. “Then there was one very bright light … and there it sat. I saw the front end just sitting there underneath a barn light.”
As they were waiting to get a firm price on buying the bus, Josh would write Woolery two and three times a month to check on the price. The couple also drove 20 miles to visit the bus, which they said they both fell in love with as if it was a child.
“We’ve cried over this thing,” Danielle said. “Just thinking about how cool it would be to have this thing with all the background history. It’s a little piece of Morgan County history.”
“We’ve lost sleep over it,” Josh added. “It was a crazy year for sure, long nights thinking about it. Everybody we’ve talked to has said, ‘you were meant to have this thing.’
“Ever since that day, I knew he was special,” Josh continued. “You don’t see something like this parked under a post lamp.”
Josh plans to restore the bus slowly, but added refurbishing Fred would cost around $50,000. At present, the rusty patina and red and “Dove Blue” paint on the VW adds character to the bus, which seems to be smiling with its vintage grill.
“For now, we want to get it drivable,” Josh explained. “We might put a clear coat over it for a while. He’s got a lot of work, but we’ll make him safe to drive.”
A pair of small taillights for the vehicle will cost around $400 Josh noted, while the rusty VW decal on the front of the bus cost them $100.
“That’s the one we wanted, we wanted it to be rusty,” Josh said. “A guy in California, has a brand new one in the box for $1,500, just for one emblem.”
Once the Hunters fix up the bus, they plan to take Fred to car shows.
“That’s only the seventh year (1957) that America had Volkswagens,” he said. “It will be the oldest Volkswagen in most of the shows we go to.”
