As the Pettis County Health Center announced plans for the reopening of Sedalia and Pettis County, hundreds of area residents participated in free COVID-19 testing Monday.
Members of the Missouri National Guard Army and Air Force Community Based Testing Team under the authority of the Missouri Division of Health and Senior Services conducted the free testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
According to Medical Lead Maj. Kristie Miller, the event saw a steady flow of individuals who wished to be tested.
“We have already tested 100 individuals within the first hour and a half we have been open,” Miller told the Democrat inside the Swine Pavilion. “We have more than 250 preregistered for the testing today.”
Miller said since May 26 the National Guard Testing Team has administered more than 7,000 tests statewide. There were 500 tests available in Pettis County Monday.
Miller noted larger communities have seen higher numbers of tests provided in some cases. The group tested 766 individuals during a recent event in Columbia. Sunday, only 86 individuals came for available testing in Warrensburg.
“The testing is important so we can get definite numbers of the true outbreak in communities,” Miller commented. “That’s why Gov. (Mike) Parson is pushing for the state testing.”
The tests only take a few seconds to administer and, according to Miller, are relatively painless.
Miller explained the testing is done using a program called Red Cap. If an individual tests positive the person will be notified through the method in which they registered for testing.
“If you registered by phone that’s how we will notify the person or if it is by text we will text them,” Miller said. “Typically, it takes between three to seven days after a test for notification.
If they do test positive they are asked to stay home for 14 days and the health center will follow up with the individual.”
Part of the follow-up is contact tracing, which is done to see if other individuals who have been in contact with the infected individual may also have contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Members of the Pettis County Health Center were also present to help with the testing. Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin told the Democrat following her test she was pleased with the testing.
Prior to the event, Martin emphasized the need for the community to continue to practice the protective measures and guidelines for social distancing in place throughout the county.
“I can't emphasize enough the importance of continuing the protective measures we have been doing related to social distancing, masks, hand washing, etc.,” Martin said via email. “This has kept our numbers low and we need to keep doing these things to continue to keep our numbers low.”
Martin also emphasized the need for individuals who test positive with COVID-19 to be honest and transparent with the health center when contacted.
“People who test positive need to be honest with the Health Center when we call to tell us where they have been and who they have been with,” the health center stated in Monday’s Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing. “If we cannot isolate a small number of people who have been exposed, then the larger community has an increased risk. Given the low number of deaths and hospitalizations, the restrictions have done what was needed. Let us not lose that good situation.”
