Saturday the future of agriculture in the state was highlighted during Youth in Agriculture Day and the Sale of Champions at the Missouri State Fair.
It was a refrain spoken by many throughout the sale hosted in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall: the young men and women representing their respective FFA and 4-H chapters who participated during the 2019 Missouri State Fair are among the outstanding young leaders who represent the future success of agriculture.
“These young people continue to do amazing things,” Missouri State Fair Commission Chairman Kevin Roberts said prior to the sale. “They truly are the best of the best. Today we celebrate the thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of hours of work they have put in to exhibit at the Missouri State Fair.”
More than 7,000 livestock were exhibited during the 11-day event, according to Missouri State Fair Livestock Superintendent David Dick who noted, “the continued support of the buyers and hometown supporters during the Sale of Champions speaks to the importance of young people and their place in agriculture.”
Nine-year-old Reagan Rodgers, of Savannah, truly exemplifies one of the best youth exhibitors in the state. A polite and soft-spoken young lady, Rodgers explained with a great deal of humility she was “really excited” when her crossbred lamb was chosen as the Grand Champion Market Lamb for the 2019 Sale of Champions.
When asked what her friends would think of her success Rodgers said, “They will be excited but most people don’t know what showing livestock is.”
Her mother and father Melissa and Blaine Rodgers agree.
“Reagan has done such a good job with her sheep,” Melissa Rodgers said. “We are so very, very proud of her. Showing livestock takes a lot of dedication and it teaches responsibility, time management and work ethic.”
Rodgers commented her daughter spends as much as three hours each day with her livestock. Reagan raises both pigs and sheep. She began exhibiting pigs at the age of 3.
This is only Regan’s second year showing sheep. She explained she wanted to raise lambs because she wanted to try something different, admitting, “Sheep are a little bit easier to show but they are more work. It takes time to do their legs.”
When asked what set Rodgers apart from other exhibitors Swine Superintendent J.R. Reed said the answer was simple.
“It’s easy to see,“ Reed commented. “They have such a personal bond.”
Reed agreed that judges can spot the youth who have put in the commitment and hours to care for their livestock rather than relying on others to do the work for them.
The work Reagan has put into “Duce” was evident. Duce was purchased for $16,000 by the MU Sigma Alpha-Alpha Chi Sorority; Heimer & Associates Inc., Rodney Heimer, Quincy, Ilinois; Heimer Hampshires, Jesse and Amy Heimer, Taylor; and Passion for Pigs Veterinary Services LLC, Dr. Stephen Patterson, Shelbina; along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The meat was donated to the University of Missouri’s Livestock Judging Team according to a press release.
“I am proud and honored to be a part of a sale that awards excellence,” Jesse Heimer remarked while in the show ring with Rodgers following the sale. “This truly is the ultimate team sport because this couldn’t be done without the exhibitors, their family, and the support of their hometown supporters and the buyers.”
The 2019 sale raised $156,300. Thirty percent of the sale is given to the Youth in Agriculture Scholarship program. Since 1992 the program has awarded 648 scholarships totaling $684,000 to high school seniors who are active 4-H or FFA members who have exhibited at the Missouri State Fair as a youth exhibitor. Recipients must plan to enroll in an accredited Missouri College or university. The deadline for 2020 scholarships is Feb. 4. For more information, visit www.mostatefair.com or mostatefairfoundation.net.
