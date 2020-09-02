A bright spot on the horizon in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is the opening of movie theatres across the county this weekend. Sedalia’s Galaxy Cinemas will open Friday and will follow health and safety protocols established by the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO).
The Associated Press reported NATO announced Aug. 27 “a set of health and safety protocols based on research and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration” for reopening U.S. theatres.
Tuesday morning, Janie Dunn-Rankin, owner/operator of Galaxy Cinemas, spoke with the Democrat by phone from Florida. She said the theatre will only be open on the weekends in September. There will be one evening showtime Friday and for the Labor Day holiday weekend one mid-afternoon show time and one evening showtime for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There will not be early matinees or late shows.
“The Galaxy has signed on to follow the guidelines of CinemaSafe and we are one of 345 companies at 3,000 locations or 32,000 screens that have agreed to follow this program,” Dunn-Rankin said. “Masks will be required at the Galaxy with the exception of when you are consuming your concession purchases seated in the auditorium.
“We have blocked off every other row and we ask you to leave two seats between you and others not in your group,” she continued. “We have added extra sanitation steps.”
Dunn-Rankin said when they open this weekend, they will not use all of the auditoriums.
“We’re going to limit the capacity by not opening all 10 screens initially,” she explained. “We just want to see how the flow goes.”
She added the theatre applied in June for the ability to offer ticket sales online.
“We are still working with that vendor to get it established,” she said. “But it should be soon, eventually we will have that this fall.”
Beginning this weekend, the Galaxy will offer four new movie releases and two previous releases. New releases are “Tenet,” “Unhinged,” “New Mutants” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” Previous releases are “I Still Believe” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
“We plan to bring a few other older titles as well,” Dunn-Rankin said. “Just as an alternative. We’re going to bring ‘The Goonies’ back next weekend, to just have some fun older titles to mix in until there’s a regular steady flow of new releases.”
She added the reason for limited releases this month is because showtimes are only on the weekend and the Galaxy is also trying to gauge how the public feels about coming to the theatre during the pandemic. Shows will be added as demand increases.
Dunn-Rankin said she’s excited to see the Galaxy open.
“Oh my gosh, it’s been too long,” she noted. “It’s been way too long. The drive-in that we have in Fayetteville (Arkansas) has kept me busy, but this is so exciting to think we’ll be back on screen.”
She added she and the Galaxy staff love the Sedalia community and its patrons.
“We look forward to seeing them again soon,” she said. “And, we remind others to be respectful in the line for tickets with social distancing and also in our concession line.”
For movie times, visit sedaliamovies.com. To learn more about #CinemaSafe, visit www.CinemaSafe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.