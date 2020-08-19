HOUSTONIA — Splashes of color dot a Houstonia farm bringing to life a multitude of flowers as a family of seven works to plant, care for, cut and arrange them in eye-catching bouquets.
Joseph and Ann Miller and their five daughters Kayla, 23, Kendra, 20, Kyra, 17, Jenna, 15 and Lindsey, 10, began growing flowers on the property, Twisted Cedar Farm, more than two years ago. On Monday, they became the newest vendor with the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, and this Friday they will bring their cut flowers to the market for the first time.
SAFM Manager Brenda Raetz said the Millers will be at the market each Friday and right now they are the only cut flower vendor represented at the market.
Ann explained, while walking through the gardens, they began growing flowers because of their five daughters.
“We’ve always enjoyed gardening together,” she added. “Joseph and I both grew up on farms … and it just seemed like something that might work out well. And the girls they took an interest in it.”
She said they began three years ago by letting the girls buy seeds and plant them for fun. In the last two years, their venture has expanded to selling cut flowers.
“In the fall, we plant our ranunculus and anemones (tubers or bulbs) in the greenhouse,” Ann noted. “And we grew stock in that this spring, they did really well for us.”
Besides a 30-foot-by-60-foot greenhouse, the family grows flowers in two hoop houses, one 96-feet-by-30-feet and one 72-feet-by-30-feet. Outdoor plants include a large bed of hydrangeas and beds filled with dahlias, eucalyptus, sunflowers, lilies, amaranth, gomphrena and a variety of celosia. Newly planted this spring are garden roses.
“I’m not sure if anybody else does that in Missouri,” Ann said of the garden roses. “But, we’re going to try it and see how they do.”
She added they sell cut flowers to florists and designers. The family delivers cut flowers once a week to a client in Kansas City and also sells to State Fair Floral in Sedalia. Although, this year sales have slowed down because of a decrease in weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year’s been a little different, so that’s why we’re checking into the farmers’ market,” Ann said. “We’ve obviously got more product than we had last year.
“And the girls have gotten into making bouquets,” she continued. “So, we thought maybe this would be something we could do.”
The Millers have recently started to harvest one of their most popular flowers, dahlias.
“They are kind of a late summer-fall crop,” Ann explained. “It’s always pretty exciting, all the different kinds of dahlias.”
Joseph added if they leave dahlia flowers in the field too long, the insects begin to feast on them.
“Cucumber beetles are really bad,” Ann noted. “They go for the light-colored dahlias, they bother those the worst.”
“And the Japanese beetles just devour the roses,” Joseph added.
The couple said they try to keep pests away from the flowers, but in Missouri it’s difficult. Joseph added one solution is small nets that can be placed over the dahlia flowers.
The Millers said sometimes it seems like they spend “almost every waking hour” tending to their gardens.
“You can work as long as you want to,” Ann said. “Especially while we’re getting everything planted, like in May and June. When we’re trying to get everything out into the field you just work from sunup to sundown.”
Hard work aside, the Millers said it’s rewarding to see the beauty of their flowers, and the joy they bring to others.
Twisted Cedar Farm will sell cut flowers from 3 to 6 p.m each Friday at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market. SAFM is located at the Missouri State Fair’s Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off West 16th Street. For more information, visit www.twistedcedarfarm.org, email ammiller470@gmail.com or call 660-287-6131.
