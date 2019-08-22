Seeming to coordinate with the upcoming Labor Day holiday, gas prices are continuing to ease downward.
According to GasBuddy, Missouri’s gas prices have fallen 4.7 cents a gallon in the last week. On Monday, GasBuddy stated a daily survey of 3,940 gas stations showed Missouri gas prices were averaging around $2.29. In Missouri, gas prices are 22 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 27.2 cents lower than a year ago.
In Sedalia on Wednesday, the majority of gas stations were offering regular gas at $2.25 per gallon. Cenex, at East Broadway and South Monroe Avenue, was selling regular gas at $2.22 and Shell Jiffy Stop at West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue offered regular gas at $2.24.
"For a surprising fifth straight week, the national average has declined, ushering in lower gas prices to every state and providing relief to consumers who've watched the stock market tank, but for the same reason oil prices have plunged," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "While gasoline demand remains healthy, continued worry over U.S. and China relations clouds energy markets and has weighed significantly on oil prices.
“As the summer draws to a close, the declines may slow down as new signs from both the U.S. and China show a less aggressive tone regarding trade, but we'll have to see if that materializes into something concrete in the weeks ahead,” he continued. “For now, I believe we'll see more moves to the downside for most states as the national average continues to move to fresh summer lows as Labor Day approaches."
GasBuddy reports the lowest-priced station in Missouri is selling gas for $2.03 per gallon with the most expensive going for $3.98. Nationwide the lowest price stands at $1.81 with the highest at $5.09.
In the last week, the average price for gas, nationally, has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon. The national average is down 17 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
In areas close to Sedalia such as Kansas City the average price is $2.34 (down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38). St. Louis shows slightly higher prices of $2.51 per gallon (down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.58).
