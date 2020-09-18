Getting a vehicle ready for cold weather, snow and ice should take in proper maintenance of tires.
Jim’s Tire Service, of Sedalia, has been in business since 1965 and owner Cheryl Krystal said as temperatures drop one needs to keep in mind a tire’s air pressure will drop too.
“You probably need to check air pressure,” she noted. “You probably need to get your tires inspected before winter, to see if (the tread) is going to handle the snow and the ice.
“Pretty much they make all-season tires,” she continued. “We do have snow tires and we are able to stud them.”
She added in Missouri it’s not as necessary to use chains, but Jim’s does carry an all-season radial tire that does well on snow, ice and rain.
“Pretty much everyone has gone to the all-season tires,” Krystal said. “A few people use snow tires, but you have to put them on before it snows, and some people have them studded, but you can’t drive them all the time.”
She added a common problem she sees over and over again with tires is people don’t check tire pressure.
“When you run them low, it’s hard on them,” she explained. “Any more, everybody has sensors on the vehicles. Pay attention to your sensors.
“Don’t run the tire low or flat,” she added. “Because it will make the sidewalls weak.”
Sales manager Robert Cashman added any time there’s a “dramatic temperature change the air pressure will fluctuate.” He added tires should have a good tread depth.
Both said rotating tires is important.
“It extends the life of the tire so much,” Krystal said. “We have people come in here and they’ve had them on for 10,000 miles. And then when we rotate them, because they’ve got the wear of 10,000 miles, then it’s really rough to wait for them to flatten back out.
“No car is perfect,” she continued. “They (the tires) wear a certain way, and if you don’t rotate them they wear uneven.”
Not only in the winter but all the time one needs to be prepared for a flat tire.
Krystal suggested always having a jack and a spare tire that’s aired up properly.
“Make sure you have the proper 4-way (lug wrench) to loosen the lug nuts,” she added. “Make sure if you have a locking lug nut, you know where the key is.
“A lot of people can’t take their tire off, because they have lost the little key to the lock,” she continued. “Then it has to be cut off.”
She also said one needs to remember to set the emergency brake before changing a tire.
“You don’t want it to roll off the jack,” she noted.
Cashman added everyone should keep phone numbers handy in their vehicles for tow service in case of a breakdown.
“We offer 24-hour roadside assistance,” he noted. “If you have a flat at midnight, you call our office and it rolls into one of the tech’s phones.”
