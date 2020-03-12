One man’s redemption from a life of drug addiction came about through turning to God and his love for model trains—a direction that has now led him to be a conductor for BNFS Railroad in Kansas City
Joe Tessmer was busy this week installing a model train several feet above the floor of The Shepherd’s Place in downtown Sedalia. The train will run the course of two rooms located in the store owned by Pastor Gary Smith.
Smith said he fondly calls the model train the “Glory Train” and added he was pleased to have Tessmer installing the working model train.
“He’s always had a fascination with trains,” Smith said. “One day I said, ‘we just ought to get us a train track that goes clear around the store.’ “He built the track and everything.”
On Thursday, Tessmer, 43, said his life wasn’t always a happy one. He was addicted to drugs for over 20 years and once contemplated suicide.
“I have a testimony,” he noted. “I got to my wits end and was going to take a bunch of pills and commit suicide,” he said. “The severity of what I was about to do came down on me, and I decided to turn my life over to God and give it a try … That was July 7, 2014.
“I had to do some prison time, so I had to go turn myself in the next morning in Jefferson County,” he continued. “I went and did my time, and I followed Jesus in prison as much as I could.”
While in prison he went through a treatment program. When he was released he didn’t want to return to Jefferson County, but wanted to make a new start. This led him to Sedalia where he stayed at The Embassy, which provides a Christian based program for men who need to rebuild their lives.
“That’s where I got to experience the love of God,” Tessmer noted. “I came to The Embassy and within three months I got a job, and purchased a vehicle and got my driver’s license.
“In less than a year, I got a job with BNSF Railroad as a conductor in Kansas City,” he added. “It’s literally my dream job. I've been to 13 different states in the year I’ve worked for them on the train.”
Tessmer said he never saw himself being a train conductor and while applying for the job, he had self-doubts due to his past.
“I didn’t speak it out loud, I didn’t tell anybody,” he said of his doubts. “I didn’t make it real and God really came through. He has really given me everything I’ve ever dreamed of in a short amount of time.”
He added due to his drug addiction he is still learning how to really live life. He noted Pastor Smith, The Embassy and church are helping him find normalcy.
As for his train collection, Tessmer said he’s been collecting model trains since he was child living near St. Louis. He remembers his father building a wooden box for him to stand on so he could watch the trains go by from a window in their home in Oakville.
“The Frisco Railroad tracks were right across the valley,” he said. “I remember the little box underneath the picture window, it was always there.”
His love for trains has brought him full circle and brought him through Oakville again.
“I’ve been on a train on the very tracks that go by that house when I was a kid,” Tessmer said. “It was really emotional.”
He added in the future he would like to go into prison and jail ministry and to also give back locally.
“I would like to do more for the community of Sedalia,” he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.