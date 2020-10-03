More than 57,000 youths and 9,000 volunteers take part in 4-H programs across the state of Missouri. Created to develop and showcase the work of students ages 5 to 18, Gov. Mike Parson has proclaimed Oct. 4-10 National 4-H Week in Missouri.
With a goal of serving 10% of Missouri youths by 2025, Missouri 4-H joins millions of youths, parents, volunteers and alumni across the nation in celebrating the many positive youth development opportunities 4-H offers, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
According to Blake Gazaway, University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Development Specialist, there are 200 youth in the local 4-H program. They participate in 11 community clubs, along with several other formats, including in-school programming and 4-H SPIN (Special Interest) clubs.
4-H had to change course during the pandemic as all face-to-face programming was suspended. Gazaway explained via email each chapter handled that differently.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a colleague and I, planned, implemented, and executed a new style of virtual programming called 4-H Live: Online Learning,” Gazaway said. “This programming is an innovative response to educational needs of Missouri 4-H youth and families, that began only two days after all in-person programming was suspended by University of Missouri Extension for an initial time frame of nine weeks.”
A key component of this programming was daily videos that featured hands-on projects for participants to complete and learn by doing.
The online learning programs provided the opportunity for members to take part although they could not meet in person.
This year’s “Opportunity4All” campaigns seek to rally support for 4-H and find solutions to the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America, said Jennifer Sirangelo, National 4-H Council president and CEO, in a statement.
“With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youths, families and communities across the country,” Sirangelo said. “4-H believes every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed and gain the skills they need to make a difference in the world.”
According to Missouri Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension’s 4-H Center for Youth Development, the state’s 4-H members are an example of “leadership, professionalism and civic engagement.
“I am proud of everyone who helps us offer all the youth in our state the opportunity to join the largest youth organization in the United States,” Fabregas said in a statement. “This will help us meet the National 4-H goal of serving 10% of our state’s youth by 2025.”
Fabregas challenges every 4-H youth and volunteer to “show their 4-H spirit during National 4-H Week and recruit at least one more member for your 4-H club. We have more than 100 project topics, so there is opportunity for all in Missouri 4-H.”
Gazaway is pleased with the success and opportunities the local outreach programs have had in making connections with other 4-H chapters.
“This successful outreach initiative not only virtually connected nearly three dozen MU Specialists in livestock, nutrition, horticulture, natural resources, and 4-H faculty, staff, and volunteers from across the state, to established Missouri constituents, but engaged new citizens by assisting with their need for direct, at-home, hands-on learning opportunities,” Gazaway commented. “Using Facebook and YouTube platforms to produce daily 15-25 minute project lessons, 4-H Live: Online Learning has reached, at last check, over 500,000 people with an average of 1,500 views per episode and nearly 5,000 at its max, therefore successfully pioneering a new educational avenue for MU Extension and Missouri 4-H.”
New this year is 4-H on YouTube and in the Canvas online learning system with videos, lesson plans and discussion boards to extend project learning beyond face-to-face meetings. This format can supplement local meetings, open new clubs with new delivery modes, fill in when leaders and other volunteers are not available and allow meetings to continue even when in-person gatherings are not possible.
For information, visit 4h.missouri.edu or www.4-H.org.
