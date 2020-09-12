The resiliency of the residents of small communities can be proven time and time again throughout history. In both good times and bad, individuals celebrate as one and mourn as one when necessary.
For 150 years, the community of Green Ridge and its residents have proven this to be true. Surviving the Civil War, the pandemic of 1918 and now the COVID-19 pandemic, the individuals who call the town home have remained steadfast in their concern for one another.
According to Gwen Hinken, the forerunner of the founding of Green Ridge began in 1832 when Kentuckian Robert Means settled in the Elk Fork Township of Pettis County.
Hicken is the author of a book detailing the history of Green Ridge and written for the city’s 150th anniversary.
“Means, along with his slaves, settled the area that was covered with unbroken horse high prairie grass testifying to the fertility of the yet virgin soil,” Hicken said via email. “Soon others began to come and settle and were mostly Caucasian, Protestant and West European origin; coming from many countries and states.”
It would be more than three decades and the conclusion of the Civil War for talk of the railroad to begin again in the settlement. A parcel of land owned by Albert Parer was chosen for a station. It was a location that became the town of Green Ridge.
“It was selected not because it was an important outpost but because it was convenient,” Hinken explained. “It was a convenient point before the next Sedalia Missouri Pacific site. By the time the railroad was completed in 1872, Green Ridge had become part of the Missouri, Kansas Texas Rail Line.”
According to Hinken’s work, early settlers by the names of Carter, Perdue, Ridenor and Vaughan helped the town grow. In 1881, the city was incorporated. Dr. W.H. Flesher, Benjamin Melvin, James S. Ream and F.A. Lodge were listed as the first board members. Six years later, there would be four additions to the town.
One important settler was James S. Ream. Arriving in Green Ridge in 1869, “Ream identified with its growth as he advocated and championed various industries and business undertakings,” Hinken said. “He was the head of the town’s commercial life and often financier.”
Ream established the Salamander Drug Store in 1872. The business would remain a fixture of the town until he died in the 1930s.
Described as the “Town’s Father,” it was under his leadership that “Green Ridge became one of the most prosperous and progressive county towns in Central Missouri,” Hinken said.
Some of Ream’s descendants still reside in Green Ridge.
Other settlers would arrive, and by 1882, the town had a population of 300. Home to several businesses, including hotels, restaurants, drug and grocery stores, travelers could find businesses to supply their basic needs and care for their health and the health of their livestock when needed. With churches and a school, Green Ridge was a stop for many travelers passing through the area and a place others decided to settle and call home.
“In 1883, the first newspaper came to Green Ridge and was called the Green Ridge Enterprise,” Hinken explained. “The owners and the paper’s name changed often but in 1929 the paper was purchased by the Stark Family which operated under the name, ‘Green Ridge Local News.’”
The paper continued until 1983, having served the community for 100 years.
A second business, the Farmers and Merchants Bank, was established in 1890.
“Dr. C.L. Leabo began a circulation subscription list for shares in the bank,” Hinken explained. “Under the leadership of presidents Doherty, Hollenbeck, Wisdom and Labahn, the town would enjoy the services of the bank until June 30, 2016, when the bank closed for the first time in 125 years.”
As with many small towns, a school became a necessity for the growing community.
According to Hinken, Green Ridge’s first school teacher was Miss Tenny Williamson. Williamson would teach in the “Grange” Hall prior to 1870. It was that year a two-story frame school was built. The building served as the school until 1920, when a new brick building was constructed. Ten men contributed $100 apiece to build the new school. It would remain for 43 years until the present school was erected. Graduates and students of the Green Ridge R-VIII District continue to be the pride of the town.
By 1970, the town’s Centennial Year, the population of Green Ridge had grown to 480. According to Hinken, the city hosted a three-day celebration to mark the event.
“On the third day, a parade was viewed with 6,000 in attendance with Kansas City TV coverage,” Hinken noted. “The state Senator John Ryan and State Rep. Gus Salley were viewers.
“The town celebrated its famous daughter, Pearl White, who was born in Green Ridge and whose grandfather Dr. G.W. House was an early settler,” Hinken continued. “She was a famous 1920s silent movie star and centennial moviegoers were treated to a showing of ‘The Broken Wing’ with background music played by Louis Greife and Scotty Sappington who had played in the Windsor Opera House.”
Now, 50 years later, Green Ridge prepared for its 150th-anniversary celebration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers postponed those plans until 2021, when residents plan to celebrate the town’s history and its residents.
Hinken said, “The town’s population is stable with few businesses, however, the spirit of the town and community is as strong as in its founding days and will be put on display at its celebration next summer.”
