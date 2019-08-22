A second Republican has announced their candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives District 51 seat.
Kurtis Gregory, 33, of Marshall, owns a farm with his wife, Kella, and his parents, Roger and Ruth, where they manage cows and help custom feed pigs. He is also a registered life insurance sales agent.
“The catalyst for me was, once I was approached by some people who asked me to run, I went down to (Jefferson City to) testify for Senate Bill 391 which was dealing with county health ordinances and so on,” Gregory said of his decision to run for public office. “I grew up 100% ag background, we’ve got a 2,400 hog facility, we’ve got a 200-head cow facility, so agriculture is paramount to this state and I just feel like if I am a farmer that wants to get more involved, what better way to do it than be able to go down and help write policy for the ag community. I think it’s important to have legislators that understand agriculture.”
State Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, represents District 51 and has reached his term limit in the Missouri House of Representatives, preventing him from seeking re-election in the 2020 primary and general elections. The 51st District includes parts of Johnson, Saline and Pettis counties.
Republican Rachel Suchecki, of Warrensburg, has also announced her candidacy for the District 51 seat.
Along with a focus on agriculture, Gregory said he wants to work on improving Missouri’s roads and bridges plus help small businesses that affect rural economies. He previously worked for Mid-State Seed and left to farm full-time in 2013.
“With ag being the No. 1 industry in the state I want to make sure we’re being open to agriculture,” he said. “… I know the governor has talked a lot about getting a beef processing plant in the state because we’re in the top five cow-calf producers but yet most all of those cattle for slaughter go out of state, so let’s try to keep them in-state. That could be something I’d see myself wanting to work on.”
Two of his strongest stances are being pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He said he supports the abortion bill signed earlier this year by Gov. Mike Parson and that he would defend that bill if elected.
According to a news release, Gregory attended Trinity Lutheran School in Alma and then Santa Fe High School also in Alma. He earned his bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in General Agriculture from the University of Missouri while playing football from 2005-09.
Gregory has served on the board of directors for Missouri Corn Growers, which he said started his interest in politics, and is a local delegate for MFA Oil. He is also on the Advisory Board for Royalty Capital Corporation and is a member of the Saline County Farm Bureau and the Missouri Red Angus Association.
Kurtis and his wife have three children, Brook, Landon, and Henley. The family attends Calvary Baptist Church in Marshall.
