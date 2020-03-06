As the state’s premier showcase for agriculture, the historic Missouri State Fairgrounds will soon be the home to a permanent Director’s Pavilion.
On Friday, a large audience welcomed Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, State Fair Director Mark Wolfe and other dignitaries as they made the announcement of a new structure located near the Centennial Gate. The Pavilion was funded in part through a donation by Nucor.
“Today is a proud day to be here on the Missouri State Fairgrounds,” Wolfe told those gathered at the beginning of the event. “We are really looking forward to a long standing relationship with Nucor and we really appreciate their generosity. Some of you may know this already but they donated the entire steel structure for this project which is just an awesome donation.”
Kevin Roberts, Director of the Missouri State Fair Commission, thanked the representatives of Nucor for their help in expanding the rich core values rooted in agriculture found at the Fairgrounds as well as the sense of community there.
Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Kevin Van De Ven spoke on behalf of the corporation that announced their plans to build a $250 million micro-mill in Sedalia in November of 2017.
As soon as we arrived one of the first things we wanted to do was take the opportunity to get to know the community,” Van De Ven said. “Of course, that meant attending the Missouri State Fair. Once we did, we fell in love...
“This is ag country and we understand that and we understand the investment in our kids,” he continued. “We are pleased and humbled to be here.”
Chinn not only made note of the Pavilion but spoke of other improvements that have been funded through an $8.5 million appropriation from the 2019 Missouri General Assembly. Those improvements include work on the swine and sheep pavilions as well as the brick barns, electrical services and camping facilities. These improvements will, “help to grow the next generation of leaders in the state.”
Gov. Parson in his comments thanked Nucor for their commitment and investment not only to the Fair but to the state economy.
“These fair grounds are the heart and soul of the state and are the showcase for Missouri Agriculture,” Parson commented. “At the end of the day it is important that we preserve the history of agriculture in this state so the next generation will be better than we are today.”
Once completed the Director’s Pavilion will be used throughout the State Fair including as the site of the Governor’s Ham Breakfast. The pavilion will also be available for off season events and for community activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.