OTTERVILLE — Kent Sawford, a certified master gardener, enjoys growing unusual and exotic produce and plants in his gardens near Otterville.
Sawford, who owns Kent’s County Line Gardens, has been a vendor at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market for several years. He grows his fare on his parents Donnie and Joyce Sawford’s property. One will find him growing not only common vegetables but kiwano, or horned melons, ground cherries, Thai sponge gourds, wonderberries and Vietnamese coriander.
Joyce said the property sets near the Cooper, Pettis and Morgan County lines. Five generations of Sawfords, who originally came from England in 1881, have lived there for well over a century.
Information provided by the SAFM said Kent is a graduate of Smithton High School and State Fair Community College where he graduated with a degree in general agriculture. He worked at the SFCC Horticulture Club Greenhouse and at Bloomin’ Gardens Greenhouse. Kent received his master gardener certification after taking a class with the University of Missouri Extension. He credits his grandfather for teaching him good gardening techniques.
“I guess you could say it (gardening) runs in the family,” he told the Democrat.
On Thursday Kent was busy giving a walking tour of his gardens.
“He grows a little bit of a lot of things,” his father said smiling.
“His dad helps him plant, I help him harvest and we sell together,” his mother added.
Kent explained he enjoys growing different varieties and produce that other people don’t offer. Wonderberries, he said are actually called garden huckleberries and are like a blueberry.
He picked a ground cherry and removed the husk as his mother explained the small, sweet berry tastes like a pineapple tomatillo. Kent noted ground cherries can be eaten as a snack or made into a pie like red cherries.
Joyce said the gardens haven’t been without a few worries this year. They are producing late this season and the family has had to cover the wonderberry section with wire to keep out foxes and raccoons.
“We’ve caught them in action with our game cameras,” she added.
Kent explained this year he is growing kidney and black beans, papalo or summer cilantro, lemon balm, oregano, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, baby boo pumpkins, lettuces, and tomatillos.
He added his Thai sponge gourds can grow to four-feet and are used as luffa sponges. The fruit is edible when immature at two-feet.
He’s also proud of his kiwano vines which will produce a horned melon sometimes called a jelly melon. The melon is a popular snack in Africa, Australia, New Zealand and some parts of the U.S. When it’s ripe, the bright orange rind has “prominent” spikes on the outside, while the interior is green. The flavor can be compared to a banana or lemon.
One of the most unusual plants Kent grows is Coix lacryma-jobi or Job’s tears. The tropical plant produces a hard-shelled grain or pseudocarp which can be made into jewelry.
“Our 5-year-old niece last year took some of these and made some jewelry,” Joyce said as she held the small shell-like grains in her hand. “They’ve kind of a papery husk inside and you have to get that out. And then you can string them for jewelry or you can make rosaries.”
Job’s tears were also used by Native Americans and were called “corn beads” or “Cherokee corn beads.”
Kent said his favorite thing to grow are unusual items, but he also grows what sells the best. “It’s hard to predict what sells (each day),” he added. “Because on different days you sell out (of different things).”
He added he hopes to be back at the SAFM as soon as his ground cherries and wonderberries are ripe. He is also growing goji berries which have been used in traditional Chinese medicine and aronia berries that have antioxidant benefits.
“He tries the unusual stuff … and the goji berries and the aronia berries, we haven’t had anything to sell with them yet,” Joyce said.
Donnie added they were still a little uncertain about how to market both berries.
“I think the goji berries need to dry,” he noted. “There were quite a few on the bush last year, but we didn’t do anything with them. There would have been enough to sell if we’d known how to do it.”
For more information visit Kent’s County Line Gardens Facebook page, where Kent posts updates about his schedule at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.