Former Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy announced he has chosen to seek reelection for a seat on the Pettis County Commission.
“As you recall in 2018 I received a phone call from President Trump asking me to serve as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Missouri State Executive Director for the state of Missouri,” Hampy told those gathered on the first floor of the Pettis County Courthouse Friday morning. “As I told him at the time I like where I’m at and I love what I’m doing but if you need me I will go.
“It has been a very interesting, rewarding educational time at USDA,” Hampy continued. “I’ve met a number of wonderful folks serving in agriculture at FSA. I have resigned that post at USDA and I have filed for Pettis County Eastern Commissioner.”
Hampy was in his second term on the Pettis County Commission when he resigned in late September of 2018 to work for the USDA.
He retired from the appointment in 2019 to return to his home and farm in Eastern Pettis County near Smithton.
“Pettis County is a wonderful place to live and work,” he said during his announcement. “We have economic opportunities because we are a regional marketing setting and with that opportunity also comes responsibility and I feel the Eastern Commissioner needs a strong work ethic … Pettis County is a great place to live and work and has a lot of opportunities and with that comes responsibilities and there are many issues to deal with.
“My family and I have been very appreciative of the support we have had in past elections from Pettis County voters and I once again ask for that support in my candidacy for Pettis County Eastern Commissioner in 2020.”
Hampy said he was very proud of his accomplishments in his first two terms as Pettis County Eastern Commissioner including his efforts to improve roads throughout the county, the Katy Trail replacement bridge over U.S. Highway 50 (Broadway Avenue) as well as working to increase courthouse security and working with Pettis County economic leaders to bring business and jobs to Pettis County.
Hampy, who is a Republican, told the Democrat he has, “been encouraged in the last 30 days by many Pettis County voters to consider seeking reelection and I was very proud of the work I did here in the last two terms so I thought in the grand scheme in the terms of the issues I thought it would be a good fit.
“There are a lot of issues that have come up in the last two years since I’ve been gone,” Hampy explained. “There are transportation issues that have been highlighted; we are certainly on the forefront of discussing courthouse security.
“As you know we added a deputy here but that may be a discussion we need to look at to secure our courthouse,” he continued. “I was talking to our sheriff about methodologies for transporting prisoners to the courthouse and ways to improve that situation.”
Hampy has served as the chair of the Pioneer Trails Regional Planning Commission and has served as a Missouri Farm Bureau State Board member since 2013. He has also served in leadership positions with the Missouri Pork Producers Association.
Hampy is challenging Israel Baeza (R), who was appointed Eastern Commissioner by Gov. Mike Parson following Hampy’s appointment to the USDA and Dean Manuel (R) for Eastern Commissioner in the Aug. 4 Primary election. Interested individuals have until 5 p.m. March 31 to file paperwork at the Pettis County Clerk’s Office if they wish to run for office in Pettis County.
