Several agencies came together Wednesday to participate in an influenza vaccine clinic and community exercise at the Lowell Mohler Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Erica Elliott, public information officer with the Pettis County Health Center, said 14 staff members from the center as well as the Sedalia Fire Department, Sedalia Police Department, Pettis County Ambulance District and 35 nursing students from State Fair Community College participated in the three-hour exercise.
PCHC closed its offices on Wednesday to allow employees to participate in the exercise. The location gave staff the opportunity to provide influenza vaccination services outside of the usual clinic settings.
“Today we are just doing a community-wide exercise,” Elliott explained. “We are practicing a mass immunization in case there was ever an event where we would need to get everybody in Pettis County immunized very quickly.”
Participants were practicing with an influenza outbreak scenario and with crisis situations staged by SFCC nursing students. In one scenario, a young man went into “anaphylactic shock” and SFD and PCAD were called in to assist with the situation. In another scenario, a mother came in with a sick daughter and became disruptive and had to be subdued by SPD Cmdrs. David Woolery and Adam Hendricks.
“We are practicing in the event that somebody comes in already ill,” Elliott said. “We have that set up with EMS already and we’re also practicing with the fire department.”
Wednesday morning a drive-through clinic was also available for people who could not get out of their vehicle to come inside for immunizations. The exercise also expanded to other areas of the county.
“When we finish up here, we will actually have groups who will go out and talk with people in the other towns outside of Sedalia,” Elliott said.
In a mass outbreak event, some people may not be able to make it to Sedalia to receive help. Elliott said a few groups would go to Green Ridge and Smithton and other outlying communities to set up vaccination clinics.
PCHC Administrator JoAnn Martin said this was the first time for the exercise to take place at the Lowell Mohler Building.
“We have done these kinds of exercises before,” she said. “Two or three years ago we started very small and we worked with Inter-State Studios.
“They were very gracious to be our test facility,” she continued. “We worked with them on how could we deliver medication to a work site. Our task is, we’re supposed to provide medication or immunizations to the entire county population within 48 hours.”
Martin said last year PCHC and SFCC students went to various long-term care facilities. She added that each exercise and each year is a learning process.
This year SPD also did a security walk-through with health center staff, which Martin said provided additional ideas to consider during a mass outbreak event.
“That’s why we’re doing these exercises, because every time we do it we learn something different,” she noted. “We have a new set of eyes.”
For more information on influenza vaccination, visit www.pettiscountyhealthcenter.com or call the Pettis County Health Center at 660-827-1130.
