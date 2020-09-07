The Bothwell Foundation will host its sixth biennial benefit Nov. 7 with the theme, “Masquerade A Night in Disguise.” While there will be familiar activities and a singular fundraising goal, this year’s event will have one significant difference.
“We typically hold the benefit in person with 275 of our closest friends at The Venue in downtown Sedalia,” said Lauren Thiel-Payne, Bothwell Foundation executive director. “This year we are moving to a virtual format to keep our community safe.”
The event, which will feature a special program, entertainment and an auction, will be live-streamed to guests.
“Individual tickets to join the Livestream are available or people can gather 10 of their friends to host a ‘house party’,” Thiel-Payne said. “We will send a special link to everyone who purchases either individual or house party host tickets, along with instructions for accessing the event on a variety of devices.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of an EBUS, which is an Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscopy system. The system will help with diagnosing lung cancer and other lung disorders with a minimally invasive procedure that is highly effective.
The cost of the equipment is about $160,000, and the request for the foundation’s support to purchase it came from Dr. Dan Woolery, a pulmonologist with Bothwell Pulmonary Specialists and Bothwell’s Perioperative Services department.
“Currently, our patients have to travel to other facilities outside our community for diagnosis and treatment of their illnesses,” said Kathy Johnson, Perioperative Services director. “The acquisition of this equipment would be very exciting because it will provide a new, much needed service to people in our community and in the surrounding areas.”
Woolery said the accuracy and speed of the EBUS procedure lends itself to rapid on-site evaluation so pathologists can process and examine biopsy samples and diagnose them quickly.
“The system also allows us to easily view difficult to reach areas and access more areas for biopsy than through conventional procedures requiring incisions,” he said. “The procedure can be performed under moderate or general anesthesia in the operating room, and patients recover quickly and usually go home the same day.”
Thiel-Payne said the foundation board and event-planning committee are excited to host this year’s event in a new way.
“People can still dress up if they would like and there will be some fun surprises, too,” she said. “It will be a wonderful opportunity to support the Bothwell Foundation and raise funds for a cause that will help our community members get lung cancer care without leaving the area.”
For more information about Masquerade A Night in Disguise, visit www.brhc.org/benefit2020.
