For Dr. Misty Todd, who grew up on a farm about 10 miles outside of LaGrange, Missouri, population 900, getting to practice medicine as a new physician in Cole Camp, population 1,200, is a dream she’s had since she was a young girl.
As a child, Todd thought she would be a veterinarian because she loved animals so much.
“I always helped my dad with the livestock at home and was the neighborhood girl who would try and save bunnies and sparrows if found abandoned,” she said. “I quickly learned that I'm drawn to people more, and science and math came easy to me. Putting them all together, I haven't imagined doing anything besides being a doctor since I was about 12.”
Todd recently joined Bothwell Cole Camp Clinic, 1201 E. Main St. in Cole Camp. She joins Dr. Jack Beltz and Nurse Practitioners Chelsea Casteel and Pamela Eckhoff. The Cole Camp clinic offers primary care to people of all ages, as well as provides lab tests and X-ray services on site. Todd will also provide prenatal care, perform deliveries and take care of patients in the hospital.
Growing up in a small town in Missouri, Todd said she never imagined living anywhere else, which is why serving patients in Cole Camp was an easy choice for her.
“The close-knit community feel, combined with my husband’s roots in the area and proximity to our families, make Cole Camp a great place for us to start roots of our own,” she said.
Todd is married to Dr. Matthew Roehrs, who is originally from Sedalia. He is a family medicine physician who is completing his residency training. Roehrs will join the Bothwell team in August 2021.
Todd said she chose medicine as her profession because she loves people and relationships and that being a family medicine doctor lets her become part of both special and difficult experiences in peoples’ lives.
“I'm trained to do everything from provide care to an expecting mother, deliver her baby, take care of older siblings in high school athletics, take moles off for dad, perform knee injections for grandma, and manage grandpa's diabetes and hypertension,” she said. “With such a diverse set of skills, I get to make strong relationships with my patients and provide them with a wide array of care, yet get them into specialists when they need care beyond my scope of practice.”
Todd received her undergraduate degree from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, in 2013 and completed medical school in 2017 at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She completed her residency training at the University of Missouri, following a rural tract that focuses on physicians committed to practicing primary care medicine in rural areas.
During her residency, Todd was named Chief Resident and Advocacy Resident of the Year in Family Medicine and Pediatrics. She was also recently named the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians Outstanding Resident of the Year due to her advocacy and dedication to the specialty of Family Medicine.
Todd and her husband have been married for two years. They have two cats and a puppy named Marley and enjoy spending time outdoors.
“We love fishing, boating, skiing, and gardening,” she said. “Doing projects and playing pickleball are also at the top of our activities list. Personally, I love to go to garage sales and repurpose furniture. I like to be busy and always have multiple projects going in the garage.”
Todd said she wants her new patients to know she will treat them as if they were her own family and make sure they understand what is going on and what the plan is before they leave.
“I have been able to see firsthand how complicated and confusing medicine is from a patient perspective in helping take care of my parents,” she said. “I'm sincerely excited to start practicing in Cole Camp and get to know the people and learn about the community’s history.”
