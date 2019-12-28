With the availability of a stereotactic breast biopsy system in Sedalia, women facing abnormal mammograms no longer have to wait for weeks or leave the area for additional tests.
Bothwell Regional Health Center purchased a stereotactic breast biopsy system in 2019, and it’s used to determine if a lump or abnormality is benign or cancerous. The system uses mammography, a specific type of breast imaging that uses low-dose x-rays, to help locate a breast abnormality and remove a tissue sample for examination.
“It’s less invasive than a surgical biopsy to biopsy a suspected lesion, and it leaves little to no scarring,” said Marc Dougherty RT(R), Bothwell’s Medical Imaging director. “Before we purchased this technology, patients either had to wait for the mobile system to be at the hospital, which came every two weeks, or be referred to providers in Columbia or Kansas City. Now, patients don’t have to leave Sedalia for this procedure and can get their results sooner.”
Bothwell purchased the system with the assistance of the Bothwell Foundation, which started fundraising for the $200,000 equipment in fall 2018, said Lauren Thiel-Payne, Bothwell Foundation executive director.
“The hospital identified the technology as a priority and asked the foundation to start a fundraising campaign to help raise the funds,” Thiel-Payne said. “To date, $130,000 in contributions has been raised through the ‘Be the Key’ campaign. We are fortunate to have received so much support for the stereotactic system. We have not yet reached our goal, but are confident with continued community support that we will.”
Donations are still being accepted by contacting the Bothwell Foundation at 660-829-7786 or visiting www.brhc.org/bethekey.
For women who are at high risk of breast cancer or who have already been diagnosed with breast cancer, Bothwell also now offers MRI imaging with dedicated breast coils. A breast coil is a piece of equipment that works in conjunction with the MRI machine to help enhance diagnostic capabilities without compressing the breasts.
“We’ve been offering the breast MRI for about six months,” said Linda Keethler, RT (R)(N)(CT)(MR), Bothwell’s chief radiologic technologist. “It provides enhanced imaging that can find some cancers that can’t be seen on a mammogram or other imaging tests.”
In 2014, a 3D mammography machine was added at the Bothwell Diagnostic Center. The Bothwell Foundation raised the funds to purchase the equipment in the Make a Difference-One Woman at a Time campaign.
A 3D mammogram provides a 40% increase in detection of invasive breast cancers and a 29% increase in the detection of all breast cancers. The 3D technology also offers a better study with fewer false positives, and patients have the chance to defeat cancer with early detection.
Breast cancer is the second most treated type of cancer at Bothwell, and the team performs more than 5,000 mammograms annually to detect early stage breast cancers.
Dougherty said all of the enhanced services and equipment have been planned and budgeted for by the hospital with the patient in mind.
“Our overall goal is to provide the technology and expertise in Sedalia either at the hospital or a clinic so that patients can receive care close to home,” he said.
