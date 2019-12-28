For Dr. Michael Carozza, being an obstetrician and gynecologist is not just about helping women with their health care needs, it’s also about creating relationships. Carozza joined the Bothwell OB/GYN Associates team in late September and immediately began working on both.
He comes to Bothwell from Compassion Women’s Clinic in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, which he started in 2009. Carozza was a physician at Baptist Health Women’s Clinic in Arkadelphia and served as chief of staff at Baptist Health-Arkadelphia. He has 17 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology.
“At Compassion, I had about 6,500 patients,” Carozza said. “My favorite thing about obstetrics is doing second, third and fourth deliveries and being part of a family’s life. Really, I enjoy seeing women of all ages and building relationships, whether it’s for pregnancy, well-woman exams or issues like menopause, urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.”
He said Arkadelphia and the surrounding area is similar to Sedalia in patient population and size, and that he’s always enjoyed living in smaller communities.
“Not only do I enjoy the clinical side, but I want to experience the community side, too,” he said. “I love being able to see the kids I deliver at Walmart, coach them in soccer or baseball and go to church with them and relationships outside of the medical setting. I have the wonderful privilege of starting that process over here.”
Carozza made the move from Arkansas to Missouri because he was searching for an independent hospital with more consultation resources and a smaller community that offers patients the highest level of care and the ability to stay closer to home.
“I felt like it was time,” he said. “I grew up in Arkansas and for my adult life, I have only spent four years away from the state while I was in the Air Force. When we lived in Virginia, I realized that our family could be happy anywhere. It’s not about place; home is where your family is. Plus, I really like colder weather!”
Carozza said there’s a perception in medicine that people have to go to a big city to get the best care, but that’s a generalization in most cases and isn’t true.
“Choosing the right medicine or surgery is important, but the social and emotional side of medicine is often what establishes and maintains those relationships and allows for building trust,” he said.
Kelcey Ramey, of Sedalia, had three weeks to establish a relationship with Dr. Carozza. She was 36 weeks pregnant with her third son when she met him.
“When Dr. Schwartz left, I decided to see Dr. Carozza,” Ramey said. “Honestly, I told myself that I was just going to see how it would go, but I loved him that first day. His bedside manner is personable and caring, and he made me feel very comfortable. I have recommended him to several people.”
In the short time he’s been at Bothwell, Carozza has not only been impressed with the breadth of services that make up the full patient experience, but also with how he’s been received.
“I have never felt as much openness, hospitality and respect by staff as I have here,” he said. “There has been overwhelming hospitality from nursing staff, support staff, environmental staff, everybody has been so helpful. It’s so apparent that there’s a great desire to have good physicians, good clinicians, and a great hospital. It’s just been so refreshing.”
As Bothwell’s medical director for women’s health, he’s most excited about the program’s direction.
“I am excited about the future, and we have a lot of interesting plans to improve and grow,” he said. “I think Lori (Wightman) has a great grasp on the importance of women’s health care and its overall impact to the entire hospital. Women make about 70% of the health care decisions for a family, and it’s important to have a strong women’s department in any hospital that wants to thrive.”
Keith Morrow, Bothwell Clinic Operations vice president, shared that Bothwell is working to create the next level of women’s health care.
“Dr. Carozza is part of that future, which includes additional physicians, nurse practitioners, midwives, more flexible women’s health care options, and additional birthing choices for our obstetric patients,” Morrow said. “We are thrilled to have him on board.”
Carozza said it’s vital to create a warm atmosphere for providers and staff that spills over into patient interactions, and several areas to work on include availability, camaraderie, morale, and communication.
“It’s really, really important for us as clinicians to know that when we have patients in front of us, we can’t have a bad day,” he said. “Our time with patients is important and our ability to focus on that encounter is important, and the patients deserve it.”
“We are really pleased to have Dr. Carozza join our team,” said Lori Wightman, Bothwell CEO. “He is an accomplished obstetrician and gynecologist with extensive clinical and administrative experience, and he gets the importance of the physician and patient relationship. He will be a wonderful addition to our Bothwell family.”
Carozza and his wife, Melissa, have five children, Mallorie, 16, Cassie, 14, Emorie, 11, Charlie, 6, and Weslie, 4. The entire family plans to move next summer, but they will be spending time together in Sedalia after the first of the year.
“The three girls are homeschooled, so they have flexibility; however, Mallorie and Cassie just started high school band and wanted to finish out the season,” he said. “My wife also owns a successful dance studio in Arkadelphia, so we’re searching for a way to let that continue but allow her to manage it from afar.”
Carozza shared that he has several personal sayings that he refers to as “Mikeisms.” His favorite, “value equals results minus expectations,” relates to personal interactions and relationships.
“This is the way I want to approach every encounter whether it’s a patient or someone else,” he said. “I want that person to leave that encounter having a much better result than what they expected, because if that happens we’ve both created value. On the flip side, that has been reciprocated to me here. My value tank is spilling over, and I appreciate it greatly.”
