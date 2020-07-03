It wasn’t until her fifth child was born five years ago that Andrea Skelly learned babies made more than crying sounds.
Skelly, 43, has had moderately severe hearing loss since her 20s. She said she was 10 the first time anyone noticed she had hearing issues, and she didn’t get her first hearing instruments until after high school. Even then she rarely wore them.
“People thought I was uneducated because I would stare blankly at them,” Skelly said. “I got hearing instruments but they were uncomfortable, and I was overwhelmed with hearing noises for the first time. I was a new mom and working in a daycare. I didn’t know which was worse, hearing or being overwhelmed, so I just stopped wearing them.”
After she and her family moved to Sedalia from Florida about five years ago, Skelly used vocational rehabilitation employment and training services through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to get hearing instruments from Gerald Young, hearing instrument specialist, at Bothwell Ear, Nose and Throat.
Skelly is a service coordinator for Empowering through Employment with the Missouri Department of Mental Health’s Division of Developmental Disabilities and relies on personal relationships with her coworkers and clients.
“I was having issues at work because I couldn’t distinguish voices, and I couldn’t participate in conference calls or hear to write down information,” she said. “Thankfully, my employer recommended the voc rehab program to cover the costs of hearing instruments, and I found Gerald.”
Young said it took some time and effort for Skelly to adjust to hearing after going without for so long.
“Andrea only understands about 52% of what people say to her without her hearing instruments and without reading lips,” Young said. “With her newest set, she has 92% hearing. She’s back in the ballgame.”
Skelly said her newest hearing instruments have been a “life-changer” that have allowed her to be more involved in her job, church and relationships with her husband and five children.
“When my son was born, it was the first time I realized babies made small sounds like cooing,” she said. “I didn’t hear that with my other kids, so it was the first time I actually got the experience of hearing my child as a baby. Now my son asks me if I have my ‘ears’ in.
“My kids can’t get away with as much either,” she said with a laugh. “I hear almost everything, and I don’t have to work as hard to piece together conversations. I just hear them, and I’m a lot more connected now.”
Young said signs someone may need hearing instruments include mumbling, difficulty hearing soft speech, determining where sounds come from, understanding multiple people speaking, and straining to hear the television or phone conversations.
“Mild to moderate hearing loss is defined as unable to hear around 25 decibel to 50 decibel,” Young said. “Understanding can worsen by 2 to 18% every five years without hearing instruments. With instruments, that loss in understanding is only about 1.9% or less every five years. That’s why it’s critical to get tested early if there’s a concern.”
According to Young, who is in his 40th year of serving people with hearing loss, the hearing test he offers takes about 50 minutes. While Medicare and most insurances do not cover costs for hearing instruments, there are other options.
“What’s nice about Bothwell is that we offer a three-year, no-interest payment plan for the cost of hearing instruments,” Young said. “There also are two national programs that offer assistance for people with certain income and household levels.”
For Skelly, finding Gerald Young and finally having hearing instruments that work have freed her from a life of isolation.
“I can go out now and be a real part of a group,” she said. “Before I would go out, but I would be in my own world because I couldn’t hear. Now I can go to the movies and Bible study, listen to music, and be a part of my community. Gerald has been the best long-term relationship for my hearing issues, and I’m grateful. I don’t want to not hear again.”
