For almost 75 years, friendly faces have greeted patients and visitors at Bothwell Regional Health Center’s main entrance.
According to the book “Bothwell Regional Health Center: A Lifetime of Caring,” a small group of women started volunteering for hospital service at the Sedalia Army Airfield Hospital in Knob Noster in 1943 during World War II. After the war ended, the women, known as the “Gray Ladies,” due to their uniform color, offered their services to Bothwell in 1946, and the help continues today.
Sponsored by the American Red Cross, today’s volunteers provide information and direct patients to their destinations; deliver flowers, mail, newspapers, and official paperwork to patients; transport patients upon admission and dismissal; and provide other services requested by hospital staff.
Carlene Ficken, 84, and Frieda Ingram, 75, are co-chairs of the current group. Ficken has been with the group for about 10 years and Ingram about 13. The pair train and schedule a team of 30 active volunteers.
“New volunteers train with Carlene and me for three days,” Ingram said. “After that, they get a tour of the hospital and shadow other volunteers for about three weeks, and then we put them on the schedule.”
According to Ficken, volunteers work seven days a week, with three to four people working seven to eight hours each day.
“Most of the volunteers work one day a week or every other week so it’s not a huge time commitment,” she said. “Our volunteers are extremely dedicated. Some have been serving for 30 years or more.”
Harry Burford has been part of the group since 2006 following in his father’s footsteps.
“My father was the first man to join and served for more than 20 years,” he said. “They had to change the name from Gray Ladies after he became a member. When he died in 2005, I tried on his volunteer jacket and it fit me, so I decided to volunteer as well.”
Burford said he’s not as active at the welcome desk due to an injury, but counts his time volunteering as the point person for the hospital’s amateur radio station, which is a last resort communication system in the event other systems fail during a natural disaster or emergency. He also helps distribute service pins and awards such as the Ida Hoffman Volunteer of the Year award during the hospital’s annual volunteer appreciation luncheon.
The award was created in 2005 and is named in Hoffman’s memory. Many close to the current group of volunteers say the woman was among the early volunteers in the 1940s.
“It’s been said that Ida Hoffman supported the war effort and volunteered with the Red Cross by greeting trains as they arrived in Sedalia,” Burford said. “And we believe she was responsible for bringing the group to Bothwell.”
Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman was surprised to learn about the longevity of the Red Cross volunteer program when she arrived at Bothwell in 2019 and is appreciative of the group’s dedication.
“We couldn’t provide the level of care and attention to our patients and visitors that we do without the support of our Red Cross volunteers,” Wightman said. “It’s just fabulous what they do. The fact that the program has been around for this long is a testament to their commitment to helping people and supporting Bothwell.”
There are more than 200 volunteers at Bothwell Regional Health Center who donate more than 20,000 hours of service each year. Other groups in addition to the Red Cross include the Bothwell Auxiliary and the Chaplains Corps. Ficken and Ingram agree Bothwell is a great place to help people and volunteering is a way to make friends and stay active.
Even though Bothwell temporarily suspended all of its volunteer programs in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ficken said they are always on the lookout for more volunteers. There are several husband and wife teams, and the average age is around 70.
“We really don’t have enough people right now, and we’d love to have some new folks volunteer to be part of our group,” she said. “It’s a job made for ‘people persons’ and people who like to be active. I believe that if you don’t keep moving — if you sit down and give up — you’re not going to live long. I just feel like if something is needed, and you can help, you should.”
People interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer at the hospital can call Ficken at 660-829-0992 or the American Red Cross office at 660-827-0618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.