The West Central Suicide Coalition, comprised of members from Katy Trail Community Health, Burrell Behavioral Health, Compass Health, DeFeet, Sedalia School District 200, and Bothwell Regional Health Center, has been working for more than a year on a comprehensive suicide intervention and prevention program.
In June 2018, the U.S. Office of Rural Health Policy awarded a Rural Health Care Services Outreach grant to Katy Trail Community Health. The award was for $200,000 a year for three years.
“There can be a disconnect between mental health professionals and people who serve large groups of people such as in education or primary care offices,” said Chris Stewart, Katy Trail Community Health CEO. “One of our goals with the grant is to close that gap and link people we know who can help specifically to the school district and primary care providers.”
Many times, people who are at risk of suicide are referred to an emergency room and may not get the mental health help they need. With the grant funding, the coalition has created liaisons in the form of two full-time care transition specialists, one at Burrell and one at Compass, and is paying for one half of the salary of a licensed clinical social worker at Katy Trail.
Stewart said that when patients or students are screened and identified as at risk of suicide, the care transition specialists enter the picture and start working one-on-one with treatment plans.
“Intervention is as an integral part of the program as treatment,” Stewart said. “The zero suicide prevention model is founded on the belief that every suicide can be prevented, and that there should be no suicides.”
In addition to the care transition specialist positions, the coalition has worked hard in the last year to identify a standard screening tool, the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale, as well as to create a common language and implement a workflow of care when a person is identified as at risk. So far in 2019, 13,003 people have been screened, and 148 people were at significant risk of suicide.
“The coalition was able to make sure those people received services and support to prevent them from taking their own lives,” Stewart said. “A standard tool creates a level of consistency that doesn’t just rely on professional judgment, which can vary in any given situation.”
It can be uncomfortable to ask someone if they want to hurt or kill themselves, and it may even be difficult for primary care providers to ask those questions, Stewart said.
“Many providers are not necessarily trained to identify or address mental health issues like suicide,” she said. “This program and the standardized screening are designed to give them the tools they need to be aware of an issue and pull in a care transition specialist to help facilitate care for their patients.”
Sedalia District 200 does suicide risk assessments twice a year in the junior high and high school and care transition specialists have been called on twice since the positions were created.
“We’re still working out some details, but the care transition specialists have helped relieve the demands on school counselors and psychologists and have taken over treatment planning the way we intended the program to be,” Stewart said.
Another coalition goal is to have all primary care providers administer assessments to patients and for every person who goes to the emergency department to be assessed.
“In July, providers at Bothwell Family Medicine Associates started doing assessments on patients every 90 days or when they think it’s needed — whether it’s a sick or well visit,” Stewart said. “A high score on the standard screening means they follow the protocol for initiating appropriate intervention or treatment. We’re working with Bothwell to educate other primary care providers and implement the program in the emergency department.”
According to an August 2018 brief by the Missouri Institute of Mental Health, Missouri is ranked 14th highest in the nation with a rate of 18.33 suicides per 100,000 people; the national rate is 13.42. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Missouri, and nationally the second leading cause of death among 10- to 34-year-olds and the fourth leading cause among 35- to 54-year-olds.
“We have a real problem in Pettis and Benton counties,” Stewart said. “Most people who are suicidal want someone to reach out and intervene, and they truly want help. We need to dispel the myth that suicide is an irrational act by a crazy person. Our group is committed to solving this problem; we’re not going to give up. If this doesn’t work, we’ll find another way, but we won’t give up.”
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is free, confidential and available 24/7. It can be reached by calling 800-273-8255.
