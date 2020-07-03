Growing up in the Midwest, you could say Dr. Ashley Tardieu is no stranger when it comes to a rural community.
“I am from north central Wisconsin and grew up working on dairy farms and being outdoors,” she said. “So the type of patients in Sedalia are similar to the individuals from my hometown.”
Tardieu recently joined Bothwell Family Health located in the Bothwell Healing Arts Center at 10th and Winchester. She joins Dr. Robert Miley and Nurse Practitioners Sherry Schwartz, Stephanie Bollinger and Audrianna Ruffel. The clinic provides care for people of all ages and focuses on preventative services and treatment of recurring and serious illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.
Tardieu’s passion is treating babies to the elderly while creating relationships with her patients.
“I chose to become a physician, particularly a family medicine physician, because I love the opportunity to work with patients of all ages,” she said. “Family medicine allows me to develop long-term relationships with my patients and see them through the healthy and sick times in their lives.”
Bothwell Clinic Operations Vice President Keith Morrow said Tardieu is a refreshing and needed addition to Bothwell’s family medicine providers.
“Family medicine is the bedrock of care in our community,” he said. “It’s a well-known fact that continuity in patient care – developing a relationship with your family doctor – provides better health outcomes. Family doctors are trained to deal with any health problem and play an increasingly important role in identifying diseases early. We are thrilled Dr. Tardieu has joined our team.”
Tardieu said focusing on disease prevention and screening is an especially important part of what she does as a physician.
“I find a great deal of joy in helping my patients achieve their optimal state of health and the quality of life they deserve,” she said. “I also just really love getting to know multiple generations of families within the community.”
Tardieu received her undergraduate degree in neuroscience and biology from the University of Wisconsin and completed medical school in 2014. She completed a residency in rural family medicine at Louisiana State University in Shreveport where she participated in the LSU School of Medicine’s Rural Scholars Track that trains physicians committed to practicing primary care medicine in rural areas.
Tardieu and her husband, John, live in Sedalia, and when she’s not working they enjoy working on their land.
“Our dogs and chickens keep us busy and entertained,” she said. “We love the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping, and especially time spent on the water and around a fire with friends. Everyone has been so welcoming and kind to us. We have quickly found a great home and community in Sedalia.”
