For Courtney Rumans, helping deliver babies is a labor of love.
A registered nurse, Rumans works in Bothwell Regional Health Center’s Labor and Delivery department. On Oct. 4, she became the most recent recipient of the hospital’s DAISY Award, given to a nurse who best exemplifies competent and compassionate care.
Rumans was nominated for the award by another nurse who was a patient having her first baby.
“My husband and I first met Courtney during the labor and delivery class several months before our sweet baby boy arrived,” the patient said of Rumans. “We loved her immediately. She is an excellent educator and did a fantastic job with the course.”
Rumans said she loves teaching and enjoys getting to know the expectant families and sharing her knowledge with them in the labor and delivery class.
“It's fun to see the dynamics in each class, the dads asking lots of questions or the soon to be grandmother supporting her daughter,” she said. “My hope with each class is that the mothers and their support person leave a little less anxious and more prepared for the birth experience.”
The nominator was thrilled when she arrived at the hospital with her husband for their baby’s birth and learned that their class instructor would be one of her nurses.
“Thank goodness Courtney was our nurse, because we needed her help to get us through that night,” the patient said. “My labor was long, and after a time, my health care team and I decided a C-section would be best for baby and me.
“I was overtaken with emotion and disappointed that I was unable to deliver up to that point, and I was terrified. Courtney took my hand, wiped away my tears and reminded me that even though things were not working out the way we had hoped, the end goal was still the same, which was to deliver our baby as safely as possible.”
Bothwell's Chief Nursing Officer Rose McMullin presented Rumans with a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” She also received a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. Also, a DAISY Award banner recognizing her will hang in the Labor and Delivery department, and Rumans’ name will appear on the DAISY Foundation website.
“The DAISY Award is one of the greatest honors a nurse can receive, because you are nominated by your patients,” McMullin said. “Nurses are special people because of the work they do day in and day out. Knowing our patients had a good experience because of our actions makes all the hard work worth it.”
For Rumans, being a labor and delivery nurse is incredibly humbling. No two shifts are ever the same, and a delivery can change in the blink of an eye, so it’s important for the team to be well prepared and strong.
“I really cherish getting to help a mom through her labor experience and there is no greater reward than seeing a healthy baby delivered,” Rumans said. “My husband and I struggled to start our family, so I always felt like getting to help others start their families was a privilege. To get to be a part of the beginning of a new life, a new family is truly a gift.”
Rumans said she never really thought about nursing until her mother was diagnosed with cancer. During that time, she discovered that being able to physically do something made it more bearable. Her family frequently had amazing nurses that cared for her mother and them, helping through the darkest of times.
“When my mother entered hospice care at home, I was by her side and assisted the nurses as best I could,” she said. “Her nurses were absolute angels, easing her transition from this life. The compassion they showed all of us, inspired me to go into nursing. I definitely feel called to this profession.”
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was started in 1999 in Glen Ellen, California, by members of the family of Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 of complications from an autoimmune disease. The care his nurses provided was the inspiration for the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award.
An international award, the DAISY is awarded in more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and in 17 countries.
Bothwell Regional Health Center began recognizing its nurses with the DAISY Award in March 2018. Jessica Wheeler, Shari Thomasson and Shasta Nardi are previous recipients.
