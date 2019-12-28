Just like its past participants have transformed themselves with a healthy lifestyle, Healthy U will soon undergo its own transformation.
“Our board has agreed that it’s time for a reboot,” said Melissa Guffin, Healthy U past board president. “After the 2019 class celebrates their hard work on Jan. 9 at the Night of Inspiration, we will take time to regroup and revitalize, reenergize and restructure the organization.”
Since 2012, Healthy U has been a community wellness program designed to inspire and motivate participants to adopt healthier lifestyles. A piece of the program focuses on a yearlong, highly visible weight loss competition for 12 people chosen through an application process. The selected participants, or students, were paired with fitness and nutrition coaches and documented their journey through media, social media, and community events. Additionally, Healthy U hosts community programs and events related to nutrition and fitness.
Guffin said the current format has worked well but has run its course.
“We believe that what we’ve been doing has been extremely worthwhile,” she said. “So many people have taken difficult and rewarding steps to eat smarter and move more. One of our strategic goals is to scale up what we have provided for individuals and do it for more people in the community.”
The program will continue to offer the Couch to 5K program that leads up to the Bothwell Foundation’s Lub Dub 5K/10K Walk/Run and monthly events like boot camps, cooking demonstrations, line dancing, water aerobics, yoga, and grocery store tours.
“By the middle of 2020, we believe we’ll be ready to announce what our new look will be,” Guffin said. “It’s exciting to think about. Getting healthy isn’t just for a few people, it helps the whole community.”
Healthy U got its start as a project of the Healthy Living Action Group (HLAG), and Guffin is co-chair.
HLAG is one of three coalitions formed by the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon Health and Wellness subcommittee. The group includes Bothwell Regional Health Center, Katy Trail Community Health, Pettis County Health Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri, and University of Missouri Extension.
To learn more about monthly events, follow Healthy U on Facebook at facebook.com/HUPettisCounty or email hupettiscounty@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.