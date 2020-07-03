The addition of three new women’s health practitioners means that women in the area now have more choices. Dr. Loraine (Lori) Nolla, Tracey Arwood, certified nurse midwife, and Leah Crouse, nurse practitioner, have joined Dr. Michael Carozza, Dr. David Oberkrom, and Megan Ray, nurse practitioner, at Bothwell OB/GYN Associates.
Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman said the trio is part of the hospital’s larger plan to take women’s health care to the next level in order to meet demand and expand services.
“We have been working intentionally to grow our team of women’s health providers and services,” she said. “Our goal has been to offer more flexible options and choices for our patients.”
Wightman said there are more factors to finding the right provider than just which ones are approved by an insurance plan.
“Finding the right practitioner is a big deal, perhaps especially so for pregnant women choosing how they want to have their baby or older women who want a provider who gets where they are in life,” Wightman said. “We believe we’ve assembled an excellent team who can meet a lot of women’s needs.”
Loraine Nolla, M.D., FACOG
Dr. Loraine (Lori) Nolla is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. She has been serving Bothwell patients as a locum physician and was recently hired full-time. A locum physician is a fully qualified doctor who temporarily works in the place of the regular physician when that physician is absent in order to ensure seamless and timely care for patients.
“I came to Sedalia as a locum, but decided to stay because of the people,” she said. “I work with some extraordinary people. Sedalia is lucky to have the Bothwell OB/GYN team.”
Nolla chose obstetrics and gynecology after she delivered her nephew as her first delivery.
“I was on cloud nine after that,” she said. “My mentor facilitated that experience for me and taught me so much in my early years.”
Nolla said she is excited to be working full time with the Bothwell OB/GYN team and looks forward to meeting and caring for new patients.
“My prospective patients should know that I will be upfront and honest with them,” she said. “If I can’t help them, I will find someone who will.”
Nolla is from Wichita, Kansas, graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed her residency at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita. She has nearly 25 years of experience in caring for women and their health issues. Nolla also is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Tracey Arwood, CNM
As a certified nurse midwife, Tracey Arwood wants to provide a new dimension of care to women in the area and dispel myths people may have about midwives.
“There are many misconceptions about midwives,” Arwood said. “Many people think that we only focus on pregnancy and birth, only attend births at home or that we can’t prescribe medications or order tests. I provide safe, evidence-based care for women during pregnancy, labor and birth with whatever pain relieving options a patient wants, including an epidural. And I do deliver babies at the hospital and not at home.”
Arwood most recently worked as a midwife at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg and joined Bothwell OB/GYN Associates in May. She said she chose to become a midwife because she loves celebrating the beginning of life with her patients and the beginning of their motherhood and family journey.
“Midwife means ‘with women,’ and I love being with my patients through joy and tears,” she said. “Midwives are unique in that they can provide extra time with patients at the bedside, answering questions and supporting them in their wishes through labor. I also care for women throughout their lives, including birth control, annual well-woman exams, breast concerns, bleeding irregularities, and menopause.”
Arwood said she is enjoying her new team at Bothwell OB/GYN and that hospital administration has created a positive working environment.
“All aspects of women’s health are sensitive and emotional, and we work together on a team approach that supports a safe environment where patients feel comfortable,” she said. “This team of nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians is really supportive of each other, too. We laugh and have fun together.”
Arwood grew up in Wichita, Kansas, but has been in Missouri most of her adult life. She received a Bachelor of Health Science degree from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, and completed her nursing degree at Barnes-Jewish College of Nursing in St. Louis. She completed the Community Nurse-Midwifery Education Program specialty track while also earning a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky.
Leah Crouse, FNP
Leah Crouse has 20 years of experience as a women’s health nurse and recently earned certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner and a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Cox College in Springfield, Missouri.
“I was a registered nurse in an OB/GYN office for 14 years before starting my master’s program,” she said. “During that time, I developed a special relationship with the patients I cared for. As the years went by, I felt a deep calling to further my education so I could work directly with patients while maintaining my core nursing values, which allows me to continue to make a difference in the lives of my patients.”
Nurse practitioners have completed a master’s or doctoral degree program and have advanced clinical training beyond their registered nurse education. They can prescribe medications, order diagnostic tests and lab work, and perform exams and minor procedures.
“Nurse practitioners are also trained to be patient focused, and I fully support this,” Crouse said. “I believe it is my duty to be a positive influence in the care of each patient by listening, providing education, offering a holistic approach to care, and advocating for the needs of my patients.”
Crouse moved to Sedalia from Springfield in March and has been welcomed both personally and professionally.
“I love the charm and beauty of this area,” she said. “To me, Sedalia has a small-town feel with a big-town vibe, and everybody has been so friendly and welcoming. From the moment I visited Bothwell and met with providers and leaders, I recognized this place is special. There is such a sense of pride and compassion for the community they serve, and I knew I wanted to be a part of the organization.”
Crouse said her roots as a women’s health nurse have led her to a new city, new patients and a new career as a nurse practitioner.
“Women’s health is something I feel passionate about,” she said. “I hope that my patients feel comfortable with me and know that I will be sensitive to their needs and open to questions and their concerns. I love that I can share life’s journey with other women.”
All providers at Bothwell OB/GYN Associates are seeing new patients. The clinic is located on the first floor of the Bothwell Healing Arts Center at 3700 W. 10th Street in Sedalia. For more information or to make an appointment, call 660-827-0015.
