The Bothwell Foundation in partnership with Bothwell Regional Health Center and the Missouri Heart Center, will host a “Wear Red” luncheon on Friday, Feb. 28.
The event will feature a plated lunch, silent red purse auction, a guest keynote speaker, and plenty of red attire.
The purpose of the Wear Red lunch is to raise awareness of cardiac disease in women and to raise money to place automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) everywhere people work, learn, play, or pray in Sedalia. Working with the Pettis County Ambulance District, more than 10 locations in Sedalia have been identified, and all funds raised will go toward the purchase of new AEDs at these locations.
An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals to treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a shock to the victim’s chest, ideally restarting their heart.
The Wear Red luncheon will be hosted from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28 at The Venue in downtown Sedalia. Tickets are $25 each and will be available to purchase in December.
