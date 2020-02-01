A new year brings new resolutions, leaving many people searching for a support system. Healthy U, a project of the Healthy Living Action Committee (HLAG), is kicking off its sixth annual Healthy U Couch to 5K program, providing an encouraging community for those looking to lead a healthier lifestyle.
“Our Couch to 5K program is for people of all fitness levels, from beginner walkers to novice joggers to experienced runners,” said Melissa Guffin, Healthy U past board president. “No matter your skill level, we want to get you moving toward a ‘Healthy U.’”
The eight-week program includes three workouts each week, ranging from 30 to 60 minutes. Helpful tips will be provided, and prizes will be awarded at random to participants completing each week’s workouts. A grand prize will be awarded to one male and one female upon completing all eight weeks of the program.
Registration for the program is now open and closes Feb. 29. For registration details, visit the Couch to 5K event on the Healthy U Facebook page at facebook.com/HUPettisCounty.
“We will have a virtual kick off in mid to late February on our Facebook page,” Guffin said. “The official program begins on Sunday, March 1 and concludes with the Bothwell Foundation’s Lub Dub 5K.”
The 13th annual Lub Dub 5K/10K Walk/Run hosted by the Bothwell Foundation is Saturday, April 25. All proceeds benefit the Bothwell Foundation’s Camye Callis Gaspard Memorial Heart Fund. The fund, along with the Lub Dub, was created so other families might not have to go through what the Callis/Gaspard families experienced when Camye Callis Gaspard, mother of four, died of a cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 41. The funds provide resources for early detection and cardiovascular treatment in Pettis and Benton counties.
Lub Dub represents the sound of a healthy beating heart, but to local Sedalia residents it represents a way to give back by lacing up their shoes and getting their heart pumping. To join the cause, register by visiting brhc.org/lubdub.
