According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women in America. Each year, 647,000 people lose their lives to the disease, which in many cases is preventable or treatable.
For Tracy Mallard and her family, one life lost is too many.
“Our mom, Janie Kindle, passed away from a massive heart attack in October 2005,” Mallard said. “Had she known some of the unusual signs of heart disease, it could have saved her life.”
Mallard said Kindle had been experiencing shortness of breath and fatigue for several years and had been told she had the onset of emphysema.
“A few extensive blood tests and/or heart scans with a stress test could have saved her life,” she said.
Since her mother’s death, Mallard and her siblings have become advocates for monitoring their own heart health and heart disease prevention.
“Since 2006, I have been involved in one way or another with events and organizations that promote heart health, including serving on the Bothwell Foundation’s Wear Red committee,” she said. “My brother, Travis Jobe, and sister, Jana Sprinkle, have regular heart scans and blood tests.”
Warning signs of a heart attack or heart disease can be obvious or not. Not every heart attack begins with chest pain. According to the Mayo Clinic, women frequently report tightness or pressure in the chest instead of pain.
“Mom did not experience pain in her chest or arm or have a headache,” Mallard said. “She had nonstop vomiting and thought she had the flu.”
Sometimes women have different symptoms than men, such as neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort; shortness of breath; pain in one or both arms; nausea or vomiting; sweating; lightheadedness or dizziness; unusual fatigue; or indigestion.
Having other health issues also places women at a greater risk for having cardiovascular problems. Diabetic women are more likely to develop heart disease than diabetic men, so getting diabetes symptoms under control is essential to heart health.
Stress and depression also affect heart health in women. Emotional stress can cause heart attack symptoms, and depression can make it more difficult for patients to follow their treatment plan or lifestyle goals.
Menopause is also a factor related to heart disease. Lowered estrogen levels can cause the disease to develop in smaller blood vessels, which is an issue more common in women.
Mallard has advice for women who may be concerned about heart disease, which includes paying attention to your body, getting tested to know risk factors, controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, limiting alcohol, not smoking, eating healthy, and getting regular exercise.
“Don’t be the one who says, ‘I couldn’t possibly be having a heart attack,’” she said. “Be the woman who gets to hold her grandbabies, celebrates the next anniversary, takes that trip, serves her community, and shares a long life with loved ones.”
