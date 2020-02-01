Dr. Stephanie Lind always knew she wanted to be a physician.
“It’s what I have always wanted to do,” she said. “I could never imagine myself as anything else. Medicine was the perfect combination of my love of science and my love of helping people.”
Lind, from Leavenworth, Kansas, is a new pediatrician in Sedalia. She joined Dr. Assad Shaffiey and nurse practitioners Belinda Harper and Sarah Price at Bothwell TLC Pediatrics in August.
“I have the best coworkers,” she said. “The office feels like a big family, and they welcomed me as a member from day one.”
Lind says that she chose pediatrics because she finds working with kids fun and rewarding.
“They are so funny and have so much potential,” she said. “I love having a part in helping them grow up, learn new skills and achieve their dreams.”
Lind and her husband, Josh, have been married for eight years. They have a 14-month-old son, Nathaniel, and a 7-year-old Great Dane and black lab mix named Gracie. She and her family enjoy living in Sedalia.
“Everyone here has been so friendly and welcoming,” Lind said. “When it’s nice out we like to go play at the park or take walks around the neighborhood. I like the small-town feel, but that it’s so easy to do quick day trips to visit my family or explore Kansas City.”
Lind’s philosophy about being a pediatrician is that the office should be an environment that optimizes the health of all children by staying up-to-date on recommendations and research and fostering open communication between herself, patients and their families.
She also wants parents to know she is there to help them weed through recommendations and their reasonings, as each child is unique.
“I know parents all want what is best for their kids but it’s impossible to follow every single guideline,” Lind said. “We work together to figure out what is best for a family to instill healthy habits to help their children grow and thrive.”
Lind received her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas, in May 2016. She completed a residency in pediatrics at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, in June 2019. She recently achieved board certification from the American Board of Pediatrics.
Bothwell TLC Pediatrics provides medical care to children of all ages at its Sedalia and Marshall locations.
