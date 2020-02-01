Thanksgiving is known as the biggest eating day in America, but right behind it is Super Bowl Sunday. Whether or not you’re a football fan, you probably have plans to attend a watch party, if not for the game then for the socializing and especially for the food.
According to Good Housekeeping, the most popular game-day snacks are chicken wings, potato chips and pizza. And of course, much of that gets washed down with a tall glass of beer. With tempting foods, sticking to a healthy eating plan can be a challenge on Super Bowl Sunday, but there are many delicious, healthy options out there to satisfy snack cravings without breaking your diet.
According to Angela Kammeyer, Bothwell diabetes educator, there are ways to stay on track with healthy eating during the game and opportunities to try out new healthy recipes.
“Healthy snacks include fruit kabobs with yogurt dip, lightly salted nuts, a veggie tray, hummus or guacamole with tortilla chips, quesadillas with salsa, or taco soup,” she said. “Recipes for many others can be found online, with versions to satisfy most special dietary needs. This ‘high-eating’ day is the perfect time to share new healthy recipes with friends.”
Even if you have a favorite snack, it might not be necessary to give it up completely. Tweaking the recipe to be more friendly to your diet could allow you to continue enjoying it, at least for the day. For example, replacing your favorite chips with a lightly salted variety or choosing a low-fat dip can lower your calorie count. If desserts are your Achilles heel, try opting for fresh fruit instead to satisfy that sweet craving.
For those who will be going somewhere where someone else is doing the cooking, it might be a good idea to eat a healthy meal beforehand in order to avoid temptation, Kammeyer said.
She added that deciding what to eat on Super Bowl Sunday depends on each person’s personal goal.
“Some people may want to splurge on this ‘holiday’ and that is OK, too,” she said. “After all, it is just one day.”
But, for those who choose to remain focused on their health goals, rest assured there are plenty of options out there for eating well during the Super Bowl including this taco soup recipe.
