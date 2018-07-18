The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday for Pettis County.
High temperatures are expected to get into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees. Heat illnesses are possible for those spending prolonged time outdoors or those more susceptible to heat illnesses, such as children and the elderly.
Affected areas include Saline, Linn, Pettis, Henry, Cass, Platte, Johnson, Leavenworth, Lafayette, Jackson, Miami, Johnson, Wyandotte, Clay and Bates counties in Missouri and Kansas.
Citizens are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and call 911 in the event of heat stroke.
