Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is encouraging citizens to plan for a safe 2019 Labor Day weekend.
The MSHP issued a news release with safety tips including making sure equipment is in good working condition, being aware of and following Missouri's traffic and boating laws, driving a vehicle or vessel courteously, and wearing a seat belt or a life jacket to help ensure a safer Labor Day weekend for everyone.
In Missouri, 11 people died and 470 were injured in 1,048 traffic crashes over the 2018 Labor Day holiday, according to the release. That means one person was killed or injured every 9.7 minutes. Of that total, troopers worked 257 traffic crashes, which included 119 injuries and seven of the fatalities over the 2018 Labor Day holiday. Troopers arrested 113 people for driving while intoxicated during last year’s holiday weekend.
The 2019 counting period for the Labor Day holiday will be from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
The Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Speed, inattention, and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists.
The Labor Day holiday is also a busy boating weekend. In 2018, there were seven boating crashes which included three injuries, but no fatalities. There were no drownings over last year's Labor Day holiday. Troopers arrested 15 people for boating while intoxicated during last year's counting period.
All available marine enforcement troopers will be working to make waterways safer during the holiday weekend. Missouri’s boaters are asked to do their part by remaining alert for other boats and swimmers, being courteous on the water, and smaller vessels yielding the right-of-way to larger vessels.
Other suggestions include wearing a lifejacket, never operating a vessel while impaired, avoiding overloading a boat with too many passengers, paying close attention to nearby boats, checking the vessel’s navigation lights before heading out at night, having spare bulbs on board, and observing Missouri's nighttime speed limit of 30 mph on the water.
“I urge everyone to plan a safe 2019 Labor Day holiday,” Olson said. “Use a seat belt in a vehicle or a life jacket when you're on or near the water. No matter what you are operating — a vehicle or a vessel — be a courteous driver and obey all applicable laws."
The public is encouraged to call the Patrol's Emergency Report Line 800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellphone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. These emergency numbers are for highway and water emergencies.
