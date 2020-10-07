Sedalia reached its 160th birthday and as with most birthdays, a celebration is planned this Friday at Liberty Park.
The Pettis County Historical Society and the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department have collaborated to present “History Under the Stars!” There will be an outdoor viewing of the 2.5-hour video “Sedalia, Missouri: Share the Journey” at 7 p.m. at the Liberty Park Bandstand. The film was produced in 2010 for Sedalia’s sesquicentennial. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
Historical Society President Carla Humphreys and board member Charles Wise came up with the idea to show the film at the park. Humphreys said in conjunction with the viewing, they are also offering a limited edition plush “Katy Bear” as a fall fundraiser and a Historic Sedalia photo calendar as a winter fundraiser. The “Katy Bear” will be sold at the show Friday.
“We did the bear because everyone is so interested in the Katy Bear,” she noted.
Once displayed at the Pettis County Courthouse, the taxidermy bear now resides at the PCHS Museum, 228 Dundee Ave.
“So, we decided to do a fundraiser with a bear,” she added. “And Charles looked everywhere until he could find a bear that looked like what we wanted. He created a hang-tag that tells a little bit of the history about the Katy and it has a little shirt on it.”
The bears sell for $20 each. The historical calendars should be available by Nov. 1. Both the Katy Bear and the calendar will be available at Chelsea’s Antiques.
Becky Imhauser, the project coordinator for the film and PCHS board member, said Friday’s event will provide a safe evening outside for the community. She added the members of PCHS are excited about partnering with Sedalia Parks and Rec.
“It’s a safe event and it’s very timely with what we need to do now for COVID,” she noted. “It’s also perfect because this is the anniversary time for our city, so it’s good to reflect.”
The film features 60 interviews and features Sedalians Turf and JoAnn Martin acting as Gen. George R. Smith and his wife, Melita.
“Mike Kelley was the producer (for the interviews) and did all the editing,” Imhauser said. “He put it all together.”
“One of the things we did was reach out to individuals and organizations to locate any kind of film that had been digitized,” she continued. “Mike Kelley also digitized our film. We included that as bonus features, and I think people will love that.”
The documentary includes Sedalia’s 1960 Centennial parade, and scenes spanning decades such as President Truman’s visit in 1949, the tornadoes of 1977 and 1980, the Ozark Music Festival, and current events such as the new Smith-Cotton High School.
“The people who came and did the interviews for us, many have since passed,” she noted. “But the interviews were just unbelievably poignant. Crisp, clear memories, but they were able to verbalize their experience …
“So, it turned out to be more than a history,” she continued. “It also points toward the future. We had a bunch of people come in and give their vision for the future.”
She added that although they were looking back at Sedalia’s history as they made the film, the “bigger message” is the history being made right now.
“I think it’s not only a look back, but it’s a look at us now,” she explained. “We tried as a team and were aided by the people who gave the interview to not just talk about events but talk about how they affected us socially, emotionally and relationally.”
Imhauser added that watching the film as a community at Liberty Park will bring a “whole new meaning” to the documentary.
“It’s multidimensional,” she said. “There’s music, there’s pictures, there’s videos, there are interviews … We tried too, to appeal to all ages …
“We wanted it to be something families could watch,” she continued. “And this is a neat thing at the park where families can come and sit outside. I think that’s exciting.”
“History Under the Stars!” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the Liberty Park Bandstand. The event is free; bring a blanket or lawn chair. Snacks will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit the Pettis County Historical Society Facebook page.
