The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by all sectors of the nation from big and small businesses to individual households.
The real estate market falls into the same category.
According to a report from the Missouri Realtors Association issued Monday, home sales are down almost 20% in March compared to March 2019. New home listings have fallen by 12%, according to the same report.
According to RE/MAX of Sedalia sales associate Billie Barnes, the local market has also experienced changes related to the pandemic.
“There has definitely been an effect on our market,” Barnes said Tuesday afternoon. “This is normally our busiest time of the year, sometimes showing to multiple people in a day. We still have buyers that are looking, just maybe not as many in a single day.”
Barnes explained that for the most part, her sellers have still been OK with buyers coming into their homes. Some are limiting it to only the buyers making the decisions. Some sellers have requested booties, masks and/or gloves be worn by interested buyers touring the homes.
The firm reached out to its sellers early on asking them to have all of their lights on, doors open and hand sanitizer out if possible for showings.
“I have one listing that did not want people viewing their home because they have a baby,” Barnes said. “In that case, we took a video and would share the video to agents that had buyers that had interest.”
The home received multiple offers and is under contract, according to Barnes.
“This isn't the normal listing process but we are happy to accommodate and do what we can to assist our clients in the safest way during this time,” Barnes said. “When going to listing appointments weeks ago I didn’t really know what to tell our sellers, not knowing at that time what the day-to-day updates were going to bring.
“Since the shelter-in-place, my team has put seven properties under contract,” she continued. “The market overall has 68 residential properties under contract. We are fortunate to be working in the market that we are in here in Sedalia with the activity that we do have.”
In an Associated Press story published Monday, Missouri Realtors CEO John Sebree said, ”the slump in home sales could continue for months after the state reopens because it will take time for public confidence in the economy to be restored.”
First-quarter results showed 15,459 homes were sold in Missouri from January to March. The total quarterly sales volume topped $3 billion and homes sold at a decreased pace during the first quarter of 2020, staying on the market four days longer than the same three-month period in 2019. The median sales price for the first quarter decreased 3.4% compared to the same quarter in 2019, coming in at $165,800, according to Missouri Realtors figures.
Interest rates in March remained steady and continue to remain historically low, the association reports. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.45% in March, which is down from 3.47% in February. By comparison, the interest rate in March of last year was 4.27%.
Barnes remains optimistic the local market will remain steady.
“We have had our office locked to the general public (during the stay-at-home order),” Barnes commented. “We are planning to unlock our front doors next Monday and are looking forward to getting back to our new normal.”
