After announcing his candidacy for the 48th District in the Missouri House of Representatives in September, Cooper County Presiding Commissioner Don Baragary decided Memorial Day Weekend would be a fitting time to hit the campaign trail.
Baragary set off on the first stages of a 201-mile journey on horseback Friday. His goal is to travel throughout the six counties of the 48th District meeting the residents he hopes to serve if elected this November. The district covers parts of Pettis, Saline, Chariton, Randolph, Howard and Cooper counties.
Baragary said the decision to run for the position was straightforward. He has lived in the district for 45 years residing on the family farm in Cooper County with his wife, Joy. They have a cattle grazing and background operation. Baragary, who is well known in central Missouri as an agriculture advocate and businessman, told the Democrat via email, “After many trips to Jefferson City working on some agriculture issues and the I-70 Rocheport Bridge Project, I decided it'd be a good fit along with my experience in local government as Presiding Commissioner of Cooper County.”
State Rep. Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election this year. Baragary told the Democrat a primary reason for seeking office is to “look at every issue and how it affects the citizens of the 48th District and the entire state of Missouri.”
He said the horseback riding trip is one way to get a sense of his constituents’ thoughts. It is also an opportunity to show his respect for those working and in many cases struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The trip is a way I can show my patriotism during these challenging times,” Bargary explained. “Due to the possibility of no fairs, festivals, parades or functions I wanted to get out and let the citizens of 48th District know that I intend to represent the entire district no matter where they live.
“The trip is going very well so far,” he added. “People have been very friendly and appreciative of my effort.”
According to a press release, Baragary “has pledged to make a personal ‘Patriotic Journey’ throughout the 48th Missouri State Representative District to show his support and commitment to the people, communities, and front line heroes struggling during these uncertain times. As America begins to reopen, he will be traveling around the district with a unique twist, by horseback, until he has completed a 201-mile trek.”
“I do not know of a better way to show my gratitude for everyone who has united in the local area and who have sacrificed so much during these days and weeks of uncertainty,” Baragary said in the release. “I have seen and heard of the many stories of commitment, selfless service and sacrifice.”
Riding his Missouri Fox Trotters Hillary and Mickey, who have been with him for several years, Baragary plans to be on the trail until he completes the journey scheduled to end around June 12.
“I will not necessarily ride consecutive days since I farm and have responsibilities at the Courthouse as Cooper County’s Presiding Commissioner,” Baragary noted in the release. “It may take a couple of weeks or more to finish depending on the weather, but I won’t quit until I am done.”
Baragary will make stops along the way while following keeping social distancing and health care precautions. Individuals can follow Baragary along his journey at www.facebook.com/don.baragary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.