In the June 2 municipal election, residents of the City of Houstonia will find their ballots to be different than most.
With two alderman seats and the mayor all up for re-election, Houstonia residents are set to have one of the fuller ballots in the area, however, all of the positions will be write-ins due to no one filing for candidacy in any of the open positions. The mayor has a four-year term and aldermen serve two-year terms.
Missouri Secretary of State Director of Public Affairs and Strategic Communications Maura Browning told the Democrat she checked with the state’s Elections Council on what happens when no one signs up to run for open positions and she was told “it depends on the position.”
“Since this is a local election – not a state or federal election – any municipal ordinances or county laws would determine the process,” Browning told the Democrat via email.
Houstonia City Clerk Tanya Brandkamp confirmed the city will be doing write-ins for all the available positions. Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada said no one came to his office to become a certified write-in candidate.
“What we’re doing is a write-in this year because we didn’t have anybody file for candidacy so it’ll be a write-in for us,” Brandkamp explained. “Also we don’t have a polling location anymore, it’s in Hughesville.”
La Strada said once his office certifies the election in June, it will be up to Houstonia government officials to determine what happens next. Pettis County only hosts municipal elections so the clerk’s office won’t play a role in deciding how to handle write-ins.
La Strada said the mayor and aldermen will have to determine if the winner of each seat, if there is a winner, is a real citizen who is qualified to serve in the position. If there is no qualified winner, the aldermen will appoint someone who is.
Brandkamp said she didn’t expect anyone to step up for any of the positions by the time of the election.
“Nobody really expressed any want when it comes to doing it,” she said. “I know that the ones that are in the seats that are up, neither one of them planned on doing it again so it’s kind of up in the air.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.