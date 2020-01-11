With the 2020 Missouri legislative session officially underway, representatives and senators are beginning to get a better idea of which topics might dominate the discussion.
State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, and state Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, spoke with the Democrat this week about their thoughts on the 2020 session.
Crawford said she has filed more than a dozen bills. She is again filing a bill to allow the state to collect sales tax for online sales to even the playing field for brick-and-mortar stores. She said the Senate came to a consensus last year about collecting online sales tax, but the members can’t agree on what the potential new revenue should be used for.
“Some want to do a tax cut, others want to use the money for this, that or the other. We can’t come together,” she said. “In my opinion, tax cuts are fine but I think it’s not responsible to do a tax cut in conjunction with this until we see how much funds will come in. It’s a more conservative approach, but there’s a wide range of estimates of what this could actually bring into the state, it’s very wide.”
Another bill would eliminate the Small Business Regulatory Fairness Board in the Department of Economic Development. She said the board doesn’t have a quorum and hasn’t met in four years. According to Crawford, the board can only make suggestions; there is another board with the authority to make changes.
Like state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, Crawford has filed a bill to change when senatorial district committees meet. Committees must meet to choose officers, then meet again to elect the chairman and chairwoman. Crawford’s bill would allow, but not mandate, that those actions could happen in the same meeting.
Houx has filed three bills. There is no training required to become a coroner in Missouri and one of his bills would establish coroner training, a bill he’s filed previously. Another bill repeals the Missouri State Archives St. Louis trust fund. According to Houx, the fund was set up in the 1980s to build an archive in St. Louis but it ended up being built in Columbia. Houx’s bill would put the St. Louis fund money back into general revenue.
Video gaming machines have been controversial lately as the state determines if they are legal and if so, how to regulate them. There are several pending court cases in Missouri. As a member of the House gaming committee, Houx has introduced a bill to set parameters for video lottery machines and send revenue to education.
Houx said he hasn’t heard talk of any big topics during his first few days in Jefferson City this year, but said he expects to continue with Gov. Mike Parson’ workforce development priority.
Crawford said the Senate has already been talking about Clean Missouri and initiative petitions, although she said it can be hard to tell which topics will rise to the top each year.
Crawford said she’s heard talk about increasing the standards for initiative petitions, which citizens can use to get an issue on a ballot after obtaining signatures. With Clean Missouri, which was approved by 62% of Missouri voters last year, Crawford said the idea is to send another version to the voters. It was a Constitutional amendment, so it cannot be changed without a vote of the people.
“We’ll probably work on giving the people another option as far as what that looks like, maybe further eliminating (lobbyist) gifts — one idea is just get rid of it. Drop campaign limits even further and let’s work on this redistricting,” Crawford said. “In my opinion, I don’t know that a lot of people knew they were voting to change how districts are redrawn, a lot of publicity was on dropping gifts down, changing campaign limits. What also got changed was how we draw the lines and putting it in the hands of one person instead of a committee.”
Both Crawford and Houx said they don’t see gun violence as a major discussion this year despite Kansas City and St. Louis breaking records for homicide rates in recent years. Crawford said there will probably be some discussion but there’s a “very slim chance we do very much, if anything.” Crawford said the additional resources given to the state’s two largest cities by Gov. Mike Parson are expected to help curb the problems.
Houx has voted for a statewide prescription drug monitoring program every year he’s been in the House, but it continues to fail in the Senate. Missouri is the only state without such a program and many counties have joined the program started in 2016 by the St. Louis Health Department.
Houx said he thinks it will come up again this year and that it’s a “no brainer to get it done statewide” as both counties in his district, Pettis and Johnson, are part of the St. Louis program.
Crawford said she doubts such a bill would make it past the Senate and she would be surprised if it did. Several senators are against the program and she said she hasn’t seen any signs of them going in a different direction this year.
