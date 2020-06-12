As the next election season begins, several candidates spoke at the Pettis County Pachyderm meeting Friday afternoon.
District 54 state Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, who is up for re-election, Dean Manuel who is running for Pettis County Eastern Commissioner, Cooper County Presiding Commissioner Don Baragary who is running for the Missouri House of Representatives District 48 seat and Kurtis Gregory who is running for the District 51 seat all spoke during the meeting.
Houx was the scheduled speaker and spoke first, talking about what the House had been doing during the end of the 2020 legislative session, which ended in May.
“It was an interesting legislative year this year obviously with the COVID,” Houx explained. “We lost about eight weeks of the whole season so the last three weeks we kind of came back and put a lot of packages together. Obvious bills, a lot of stuff with tort reform, a lot of stuff with insurance and in health care and a lot of stuff with transportation. So it was kind of an interesting three weeks of putting stuff together.”
After a brief introduction and update, Houx took questions from the audience. The first question was about Clean Missouri, which voters passed in 2018, and the legislature’s plans for it.
“Part of that whole package made it look like we were a bunch of bad people in Jeff City, taking all of these handouts from lobbyists which actually wasn’t happening,” Houx said.
Houx explained the bill included a new demographer to be hired by the state auditor’s office who would create equal legislative districts, which Houx thought would be “very difficult where we’re at.” Clean Missouri states districts should be based on "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness."
Houx said the House passed a bill in the last week of the 2020 session to place another version of Clean Missouri on the August ballot. That proposal would take the redistricting process back to the way it was before Clean Missouri was approved by voters.
Clean Missouri was aimed at preventing gerrymandering, but it included other measures related to ethics. It also limited lobbyist gifts to $5; the legislature proposal takes that down to $0. Clean Missouri also included that statehouse politicians have to wait two years after serving in office before taking a paid lobbying job and made legislative records subject to the Sunshine Law.
Houx said Clean Missouri hurt new individuals going into the House because it was hard for them to get to know lobbyists and other groups and what they are working for. He advised the other candidates to build relationships with lobbyists if they are elected because that is “where a lot of information comes from.”
The next question was about Medicaid expansion, another issue on the August ballot.
“I think it will go through,” Houx replied. “We’ve all heard the government’s had to take extreme budget cuts so far this year. We’ll end up with a complete and utter mess going into the next year if it passes.”
Houx said several states had thought passing the expansion would bring in a lot of federal dollars but are “now just sunk because of it.” He also thought higher education, roads, K-12, and social services would take a big hit if it is passed.
Manuel used his time to tell the audience a little bit about himself and his idea for building bridges in the most cost-effective way. He said he thought revenues may dry up due to the pandemic and went out of state for a solution.
“I think we need to look for alternative ways to save money in the county...” Manuel said. “So what I looked at was an engineer who had developed a system to use flat rail cars for bridges in the rural areas. We looked at a total of 15 bridges out of 29 and he puts three rail cars side by side for a 28-foot-wide bridge, up to 90 feet in length. He does those for $75 a square deck foot versus $150 a square deck foot for conventional bridges.”
Baragary and Gregory were also given a chance to speak at the end of the meeting.
