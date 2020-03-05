The Sedalia Police Department has a new commander in its Uniform Operations Bureau, SPD Commander Joshua Howell.
Howell was promoted to commander during the Sedalia City Council's Jan. 6 meeting. SPD Chief Matt Wirt explained that Howell was promoted after scoring the highest in their promotional process.
“We’re a merit system agency which means that there is a state law that guides the city ordinance which requires a testing process,” Wirt said. “All the candidates for our promotions, no matter what the position corporal, sergeant, commander, they all have to go through a promotional process. The person that scores the best in the promotional process is promoted. It’s a very fair merit based process. He (Howell) did the best so he’s been promoted.”
Howell was born and raised in Sedalia. His father also served in the Sedalia Police Department and retired in 2001. Howell took a “little bit unorthodox” approach to beginning in SPD and said he didn’t grow up wanting to be a police officer and never expected he would be one. However, after spending some years in an office job, Howell had a change of heart. He said knowing what policing had to offer helped him realize it was what he wanted to do.
“I had a really good job where I sat behind a computer screen all day,” Howell explained. “The job was excellent but I just couldn't get excited about sitting in one place in one office all day long. I was looking for something with more variety and that was more exciting and policing seemed like a good idea.”
Howell joined SPD as a reserve officer in 2006, went through training and took a full time position in 2007. He spent about six years working nights on patrol and was promoted to sergeant in 2011.
Howell said his favorite part of the job is the variety and getting to work in different departments. He especially enjoyed being a detective sergeant. Howell said he was excited about the commander position and the opportunity to implement some of the ideas he has had for the organization. As the father of five young children the more regular hours are also helpful.
Howell is over the uniformed operations bureau which he said was essentially uniformed patrol and some speciality uniformed divisions including K9 and traffic. Howell said his goals were to keep the community feeling like “we’re doing the job they would expect.”
“(The goal is) keep Sedalians feeling safe, like they’re protected and keep the order and peace in the community,” he said.
Howell explained it was important to keep officers trained and give them the tools they need. He said SPD officers need to operate at a “really high level” and “Sedalia expects a lot from us and I think they should.”
Since SPD is a smaller department patrol officers are expected to handle more than those in larger departments.
Howell said he tries to keep morale up in the department by remembering the perspective he had as a patrol officer and being as involved with the officers as possible.
“I think that helps morale so they feel like they’re heard and understood and that someone understands where they’re coming from,” he explained.
Wirt said Howell has a lot of training experience and is dedicated to the department and position.
“It’s always great to see somebody move into one of those positions,” Wirt said. “They're always excited about it and excited about what they can do to help make improvements. In law enforcement it’s not a stagnant profession. It used to move slower but now law enforcement is always moving very fast. It’s a fact paced organization now so you constantly have to adapt to changes. He’s excited about that, that’s a good match for the position.”
Howell said he thinks the department is in the “best position we have been” since he started 13 years ago.
“Everything looks like it’s going to continue to rise,” Howell said. “We've got a brand new facility, our equipment has never been better.
“We've got a clear vision of where we’re going and it’s an exciting time to be involved in this department,” he added. “I don’t think we've ever been stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.