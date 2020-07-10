The Village of Hughesville Board of Trustees hosted a contentious meeting Thursday night lasting more than two and a half hours with board members and several audience members arguing with each other.
The board recently changed, with Trena Frazier and Rose Thompson being elected to the five-member board in the June municipal election. The board also includes John Write, Susie Goode and Billie Price.
At the beginning of the meeting, Price said she would like to see the two new board members sworn in during the meeting. Frazier and Thompson had been sworn in by Goode in a closed meeting where Price and Write were not in attendance.
Frazier said it did not need to happen in an open meeting but Price argued it should be done in front of the whole board and the public. An audience member asked if the swearing ins had been notarized, which Frazier and Thompson said it did not need to be.
Frazier mentioned Price had refused to swear the two in and Price said she was not aware she had the power to do so which was why they did it the next day.
Goode, Thompson and Frazier had also appointed themselves positions on the board in a previous closed meeting but did it again in Thursday’s meeting because they were asked by the municipal board to do so.
Frazier was voted as chairwoman with Price voting “no” and Write abstaining. Goode was unanimously elected as the vice chair. Thompson was appointed as the sergeant of arms with Price arguing they needed an ordinance to add the position. Frazier argued they did not and Wright abstained again and Price voted “no.”
Price also brought up that Goode, Thompson and Frazier had voted to spend money to change the locks at city hall in a closed meeting, which she said they were not allowed to do.
“It was because someone was going into the office and they should not have been,” Frazier said. “One person turned in a key that was on the board, that was you (Price). The rest of the people that were on that board did not turn in a key.”
Previous board member Jennifer Raines was in attendance and argued she had turned in her key. Write said he has as well.
When the board went to approve the June 11 meeting minutes, board members did not have a copy. The temporary village clerk had to go to the town hall to make copies of a copy Raines had. Raines had a copy of two emails where she sent the minutes to the clerk but the clerk stated she did not have them.
Frazier then wanted to read a letter to attendees, which Price requested a copy of. Frazier said she would give Price a copy afterward but Price stated she wanted one at that moment.
“If you’re doing it in a meeting everybody on the board needs a copy,” Price argued. “You are not on this board by yourself, we are supposed to be a team.”
The two argued for a while until Frazier muttered something about Price. When Price asked Frazier to repeat it, Frazier refused and the two argued for a considerable amount of time until Thompson asked Frazier to repeat it. Frazier said she could not remember after the two had argued for a while.
The board members then paused the meeting to listen to the roughly 20-minute recording of the meeting. At some point, the clerk returned and left again to make copies of the letter. Price listened to the recording but it was too quiet for attendees to hear and claimed Frazier said “I could get down” which Price thought had to do with sex. Frazier denied this and the recording was not played again. The board eventually moved on.
Frazier read her letter apologizing for the mistakes that had been made in the last few weeks and said members were learning from them. She said the board was redoing what it needed to in the meeting. Fraizer also addressed several complaints or rumors. Throughout the meeting, Fraizer expressed that she wished Price had told them when they were doing something wrong since they were unaware. Price said she had.
The board then went back to the June 11 minutes which were missing the May financial report. In approving the minutes, Thompson voted no, stating they mentioned her saying something about a former village employee that was not true. For the June 25 minutes, Write abstained and Price voted “no,” saying they were untruthful due to Write and Price saying the meeting was recorded while the others said it was not.
There were several arguments throughout many of the other topics in the meeting. Several attendees also voiced their frustrations on a variety of topics. Raines also said the Missouri State Auditor had opened a case into the village. All expressed frustration in the way the board was conducting itself. One attendee referred to what was going on as a “madhouse.”
The board also:
• Approved the June bills.
• Approved the June 13 meeting minutes.
• Approved putting an ad in the paper for a maintenance man.
• Approved Ordinance 149 pertaining to building constructions though the board did not have a copy of it and it had to be read off an attendee’s phone. Price voted no due to a citizen recently building a structure and not paying the fee until after the structure was up, which the individual apologized for in the meeting.
• Discussed an $8,900 bill for roofing the village was told was overdue. The board voted to table it until the village could find the contract.
• Voted to install a camera inside the town hall.
• Voted to approve Adam Sommer as the village’s attorney.
• Voted to put the chair and vice chair’s names on the village checkbooks.
• Transferred $6,000 from the village’s sales tax fund to the general fund to pay bills.
• Voted to get a plexiglass shield for the town hall due to COVID-19 plus fix the toilet seat and a door in town hall.
