Hundreds of volunteers amassed Saturday to help with projects across the county as they participated in the fifth annual United Way Day of Action.
Kick off began at 8 a.m. at Duke Mfg. with around 500 volunteers. Groups dispersed at 9:30 a.m. to their assigned sites which included several schools in Sedalia, Hughesville, Houstonia, Smithton, Green Ridge and La Monte.
The largest team was led by Sedalia City Councilman Tom Oldham. Oldham’s team took in a 12-block area near the former Mark Twain Elementary School site and consisted of 200 volunteers from the City of Sedalia, First Baptist Church, Duke Mfg., ResCare Workforce Services, Tyson Foods, Pettis County Community Partnership, Pepsi and Friends of the King.
UWPC Executive Director Staci Harrison said 40 to 50 volunteers would be working at Horace Mann Elementary School, 40 at Skyline Elementary and 15 at Smithton R-VI.
“What’s really cool about this, is it’s the entire community coming together,” Harrison said. “So, we not only have people who are giving of their time and talent, but we have two banners of sponsors who have provided the materials, the nourishment, the resources that’s needed to be able to be safe and to have a good time.
“So, this is truly a community event,” she continued. “It’s dubbed, ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors,’” she continued. “So, this is just a visual representation of people taking action. within their community.”
Harrison added about 20 people planned to work as one team, working on two projects, at Sacred Heart (School) and Green Ridge (R-VIII School).”
Oldham noted councilman Andrew Dawson was overseeing home renovations for two individuals in the community, while Councilman Charlie Lowe took the lead at Horace Mann Elementary School.
Oldham said both he and Dawson realized the Day of Action was coming up and made a “wish list” for the event.
“Since we were taking the lead through city council and in community events, we went ahead to see if we could help out in any way we could with Day of Action,” Oldham said. “So, Andrew, Charlie and myself decided to see about taking a role.
“I think I’ve talked to Staci here in the last week more than I’ve talked to my own family,” he continued. “It’s been great to be able to step up and help her out and lighten the load.”
Councilman Jeff Leeman also volunteered his time for the event. Leeman and Oldham added the work would continue in some areas after the “foliage drops” which would provide better access.
“It’s a neat thing to have,” Leeman said. “We’ve got people from Whiteman (Air Force Base) here. As a community action, other things spin-off these types of things.”
On Saturday, the team’s 12-block area covered Main Street to Third Street and Grand Avenue to Park Avenue.
Oldham said his team would be cleaning up trash, picking up yard waste and removing graffiti. The group provided dumpsters and skid loaders for trash removal.
As the day progressed volunteers could be seen throughout Sedalia picking up trash, trimming trees, installing smoke detectors, painting a fence at Horace Mann and building flowerbeds at Skyline.
Skyline Principal Kelly McFatrich said an “awesome” group from Whiteman Air Force Base and County Distributing Co., Inc. were refurbishing an outdoor classroom garden area at the school. Volunteers were busy creating four flowerbeds and refurbishing two picnic tables.
“We started at 8 o’clock and we’re knocking this out quickly,” she noted. “We’re blessed to have this many people because you can knock out so much in a little time.”
