It is a dinner steeped in the traditions of the German settlers who founded a church in Sedalia in 1876.
Saturday evening as members of the congregation and community gather together for the 20th annual German Dinner at Immanuel United Church of Christ, many will recall dinners from years past and the families that have maintained the church and its heritage for 143 years.
“We had a German Dinner in the late 1950s and early 1960s,” Ardean Rulfs explained. “In 1999 Marie Hunter and her daughter Kathy Smith suggested we revive it.”
Rulfs said they expected to serve mainly members of the congregation and perhaps a few others at the first revival dinner.
“Some members got busy (selling tickets) and we found out at the last minute they had sold approximately 300 tickets,” she recalled. “None of us knew how to cook for large groups and we only had a week to do it.”
Rulfs described the renewal of the dinner as a learning experience. The cooks and those who helped managed to have everything ready and prepared in time for the service.
Since that time the number who attend the event has grown but the menu remains much the same.
This year it will include sauerbrauten, a German meat dish whose preparation traditionally is started in stone crocks and is marinated for three days, German potato salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, polish sausage, sauerkraut, homemade applesauce, green beans, beets, rolls, salads, desserts and drinks. All of the food is homemade and prepared by the men and women of the church.
Wednesday morning, a dozen individuals were helping in the preparation of the meal, slicing meat and vegetables as they began the sauerbrauten. On Friday, many of the group will return to peel pounds of potatoes and apples for other dishes.
Diners will have the opportunity to bring home food prepared by the members as a number of canned vegetables, jellies, rolls, desserts and candy are available for purchase at the county store.
“We have yummy homemade baked goods such as pies and cakes, cinnamon rolls… and garden products if it has been a good year,” Kathy Smith said. “We even have corn for the squirrels and craft products for sale.”
There is a drawing featuring a hand-crafted piece of furniture, an afghan, gift certificates and other donated items, according to Smith.
Tickets for the raffle are available at the dinner for $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the event are used to help support the preschool, the Christmas food program and other local charities.
“The congregation has always been very generous in donating food and items for the Country Store that Kathy (Smith) always organizes,” Rulfs said. “Over the years we have served as many as 500 people -- it has truly been a work of love, fellowship and cooperation,”
Advance tickets for the Immanuel Church of Christ 20th annual German Dinner, at the corner of Fourth Street and Vermont Avenue, are $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Ticket prices at the door are $14 and $8. Carry out meals are available. Main floor seating is available upon request. For additional information, call 660-826-3553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.